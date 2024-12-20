You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ali Al Gebely is a visionary leader with over 20 years of experience overseeing a conglomerate that operates across diversified industries, recognized for his strategic acumen and innovative approach to business. As he continues to grow the legacy of his family business of 40 years, which has been pivotal in the energy sector, Al Gebely has driven growth and transformation across key areas such as energy, real estate, technology, communication, and more.

Being the driving force behind Al Fanar Gas Group, Abu Dhabi's largest LPG distributor, the company secured ADNOC's first city gas infrastructure EPC contract as part of the Abu Dhabi 2030 plan. Over the course of his tenure, Al Fanar has successfully completed over 1,500 projects, including developments on Yas Island, Al Reem Island, Saadiyat Island, and other iconic landmarks.

In addition to his role at Al Fanar, Al Gebely served as Managing Director of a diverse conglomerate spanning eight sectors, including investments, real estate, technology, energy, hospitality, healthcare, financial services, tourism, and alternative investments. Currently, he channels his entrepreneurial spirit and expertise as the founder and Chairman of Al Gebely Holding and ONE Development.

ONE Development's flagship project, Laguna Residence, estimated with a value of over AED 2.3B, exemplifies Al Gebely's forward-thinking vision in redefining modern living. Located in Dubai's City of Arabia, Laguna Residence is a landmark twin-tower development. Designed to be the region's first fully AI-integrated residential community, the project integrates smart home automation and AI-driven services for enhanced convenience and sustainability. Featuring 1,492 apartments with panoramic views of the UAE's largest podium-level lagoon and Dubai's skyline.

By leading such an ambitious project, Ali Al Gebely demonstrates his dedication to pushing the boundaries of modern living, integrating cutting-edge technology to create unparalleled residential experiences.

Al Gebely holds a Bachelor's degree in economics from Middlesex University, London, and dual bachelor's degrees in international business administration and mechanical engineering from Ashwood University.

His philosophy revolves around turning vision into actionable goals and cultivating a high-performance culture. He emphasizes accountability, empowerment, and fostering an environment that encourages continuous learning and innovation. His belief in collective purpose and team ownership fuels creativity, resulting in empowerment and consistently pushing boundaries to deliver real estate projects that set new industry benchmarks.

Al Gebely leads with transparency, integrity, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence, ensuring his ventures stay true to their values while exceeding stakeholder expectations.

