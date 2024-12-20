Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sajwani is the co-founder and CEO of PRYPCO, a dynamic proptech startup pioneering the way forward in the UAE's real estate landscape. It is transforming the sector by simplifying the entire real estate journey and connecting all key stakeholders—buyers, sellers, investors, brokers, agents, banks, and more—on a single ecosystem.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services to meet a diverse range of needs. With PRYPCO Mortgage, the company guides clients through the journey of owning their dream home, offering quick approvals and seamless processes. PRYPCO Golden Visa provides a smooth pathway to long-term residency in the UAE, and PRYPCO Blocks enables investors to invest in Dubai's real estate with as little as AED 500. With PRYPCO One, its partners can access exclusive secondary properties and refer clients for mortgage and Golden Visa services.

One of PRYPCO's key competitive advantages in the proptech industry is the unparalleled expertise of Sajwani, whose extensive knowledge and experience in real estate set the platform apart. As the Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC, Sajwani has also been instrumental in driving success for one of the region's leading real estate developers.

Additionally, Sajwani holds one of the largest networks of real estate agents and brokers in the region, comprising over 3,000 professionals. This vast network and her strategic vision position PRYPCO as a market leader, delivering innovative and impactful solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the real estate industry.

What truly sets PRYPCO apart is its ability to provide a comprehensive suite of real estate services, covering every aspect of a client's real estate journey. Unlike competitors who offer standalone services, PRYPCO delivers a seamless, all-in-one solution, making it the preferred choice for anyone navigating the real estate landscape.

The key value propositions are rooted in accessibility, transparency, efficiency, and innovation. "When it comes to accessibility, we've removed barriers to real estate engagement by offering solutions that cater to a wide range of individuals, regardless of their investment capacity. This approach makes it easier for more people to engage in the real estate market, whether they wish to own an entire property or just a fraction of it. And on transparency, our platform ensures that all stakeholders have clear access to updates and insights, fostering trust and informed decision-making," she says.

PRYPCO is also committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in real estate through a range of innovative solutions. One of the most impressive is a unified digital ecosystem. "We've developed an ecosystem where all real estate stakeholders—from agents to clients—can interact seamlessly. For instance, an agent can submit a mortgage lead, and then we collect the required client details and documents digitally. Clients can complete the entire process from the comfort of their homes, including exploring residency options like the Golden Visa, which covers the full spectrum of the real estate journey," Sajwani says.

The company also has integrated communication tools and end-to-end automation.

As for the next five years, the future looks very bright. Sajwani explains: "At PRYPCO, our vision is to enable real estate freedom for all, making real estate ownership, investment, and long-term residency accessible to everyone. We want to break down traditional barriers in the real estate industry and empower individuals with the tools and resources they need to build wealth and secure their future."

She adds: "Our mission is to become the region's leading real estate ecosystem, driving innovation across every part of the real estate journey. By expanding our services and enhancing our platform, we aim to connect all stakeholders—from buyers and sellers to brokers, banks, and government bodies—creating a seamless, transparent, and efficient experience. Ultimately, we want PRYPCO to be the go-to partner for anyone looking to navigate the world of real estate, providing freedom and confidence."

