For this issue of Entrepreneur Middle East, we proudly unveil The 100—our annual guide to the most influential people in the GCC.

Every year, this list tells a story far greater than the individuals whose names appear on its pages. It tells the story of a region in motion. A region rewriting its trajectory. A region that has become a global beacon of ambition, ingenuity, and unprecedented opportunity.

Today, the Gulf stands at the center of a profound transformation. Nowhere is this more evident than in the UAE and Saudi Arabia—two nations whose visions have ignited a cultural, economic, and technological renaissance. They have built ecosystems where entrepreneurs can scale globally, where artists can find their voice, where scientists can push the boundaries of discovery, and where creators and influencers can build platforms that speak to millions.

The GCC is no longer simply a place where people come to work; it has become a place where people come to dream.

The individuals celebrated in The 100 embody this regional momentum. They represent every corner of modern achievement: founders redefining their industries; cultural pioneers elevating the creative voice of the Middle East; scientists expanding the limits of what is possible; and yes— even astronauts who carry the aspirations of the Arab world into space. Their success is not accidental. It is the product of a region determined to inspire greatness.

What is remarkable is not just the breadth of talent, but the pride that binds these achievements. From boardrooms to sound stages, from coding labs to film sets, from digital studios to orbit, the narrative is consistent: the Arab world is a place where bold ideas can become global realities. Policies, infrastructure, and national strategies have converged to create an environment where ambition is met with support, where innovation is rewarded, and where the world's brightest minds increasingly choose to build their futures.

This is why The 100 matters.

It is more than a ranking—it is a reflection of what the region has become: a magnet for excellence, a hub for global talent, and a source of stories that inspire across borders. As we celebrate these extraordinary individuals, we also celebrate the nations empowering them. Their success is a testament to what happens when vision meets opportunity, and when dreams are met not with limits, but with limitless possibility.

Here's to The 100 — and to the GCC's unstoppable rise as a home for greatness.