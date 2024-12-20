You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Elie Khouri is the CEO of Vivium Holding, a single-family office specializing in alternative investments. He is also the Chairman of Omnicom Media Group (OMD) MENA, a leading global media agency in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With over 25 years of experience in advertising and communications, Khouri is renowned as a trailblazer in media strategy, digital transformation, and business growth.

Khouri joined OMD MENA in 2011 and has since played a pivotal role in expanding the agency's influence across the region. His focus on integrating data, technology, and creativity has helped OMD maintain its position at the forefront of media and digital marketing. His ability to navigate the evolving media landscape and commitment to excellence has made OMD MENA a trusted partner for major brands looking to engage consumers in an ever-changing digital environment.

Before joining OMD, Khouri held leadership positions at several global advertising firms, gaining extensive expertise in strategic planning, brand management, and digital marketing. His profound understanding of consumer behavior and the complexities of the MENA market has enabled him to craft impactful campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences, solidifying OMD MENA's reputation as a leader in integrated marketing and communications.

Under Khouri's leadership, OMD MENA has received numerous industry accolades for its excellence in media planning, data-driven strategies, and innovative campaigns. Beyond his professional achievements, Khouri is a strong advocate for diversity and leadership development, frequently mentoring young professionals and speaking at industry events to inspire the next generation of marketers.

An avid art collector, Khouri takes pride in curating a collection of blue-chip pieces while supporting emerging regional artists. His passion for art complements his creative approach to business and marketing.

Khouri also appears as a judge on Dubai's Shark Tank, where he evaluates business pitches from aspiring entrepreneurs seeking investment and mentorship. This role highlights his commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Elie Khouri's diverse expertise and visionary leadership have not only shaped the success of OMD MENA and Vivium Holding but also positioned him as a key figure in the media, marketing, and investment industries across the region.