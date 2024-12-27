You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hassan Jameel is a prominent Saudi businessman and the Deputy President and Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the Middle East's largest and most diversified conglomerates. Founded in 1945 by his grandfather, the company has grown into a global powerhouse, with operations spanning automotive, real estate, financial services, and renewable energy. Under Hassan Jameel's leadership, Abdul Latif Jameel has expanded its global footprint while maintaining strong ties to its roots in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Born and raised in Saudi Arabia, Jameel's academic and professional background has shaped his forward-thinking approach to business. He earned a degree in Economics from Harvard University and gained valuable experience in banking and management consulting before taking on a leadership role in the family business. This diverse expertise has been instrumental in guiding Abdul Latif Jameel through the complexities of global markets and emerging opportunities.

A strong advocate for innovation and sustainability, Jameel has spearheaded the company's investments in renewable energy and technology, aligning its operations with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. One of his key achievements has been strengthening Toyota's presence in the region, where Abdul Latif Jameel serves as the exclusive distributor for the Japanese automotive giant.

Beyond his business endeavors, Jameel is deeply committed to philanthropy. He plays an active role in the family's charitable initiatives, focusing on healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation. His efforts reflect a broader vision of using business as a force for social good, improving lives and fostering sustainable development.

Through his innovative leadership and dedication to impactful philanthropy, Hassan Jameel continues to shape the legacy of Abdul Latif Jameel, solidifying his reputation as one of Saudi Arabia's most influential and respected business leaders.