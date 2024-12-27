You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sherif Foda is the Chairman and CEO of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR), a leading provider of integrated energy services across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Since its establishment in 2017, Foda has spearheaded NESR's growth into one of the largest independent energy services companies in the region, delivering specialized solutions for the oil and gas industry, including drilling, well services, and production optimization.

With over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, Foda brings a wealth of expertise to NESR. He previously held senior roles at some of the world's most prominent energy companies, including Schlumberger, a global oilfield services giant and now one of NESR's competitors. During his tenure at Schlumberger, Foda gained in-depth knowledge of operations, business development, and strategic growth, which has been instrumental in shaping NESR's success. Under his leadership, NESR has undertaken multiple acquisitions, strengthened its market presence, and expanded its portfolio of services to address the increasing demand for energy solutions in the MENA region.

The company's commitment to operational excellence and integrated services has secured major contracts with leading national and international oil companies, positioning NESR as a key player in the energy sector.

Foda has also been a strong advocate for digital transformation and innovation within the energy industry. He has overseen the adoption of advanced technologies, such as automation and data analytics, to optimize operations and improve efficiency for clients. Recognizing the importance of sustainability, he launched NEDA, NESR's decarbonization segment, further underlining the company's commitment to environmental responsibility and corporate social governance.

Foda founded NESR with the ambitious vision of becoming the largest national provider of oilfield services in the region and successfully led its listing on NASDAQ. His leadership focuses on technological innovation, operational excellence, and empowering the region's workforce, ensuring NESR remains at the forefront of the energy sector's evolution.