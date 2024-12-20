The 100: Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman, MAG Lifestyle Development The 100: A Definite Guide To Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Tamara Pupic

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah serves as the Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG Lifestyle Development, a subsidiary of MAG Group, one of the UAE's most prominent diversified conglomerates. With operations spanning real estate, construction, retail, hospitality, and manufacturing, MAG Group has solidified its position as a key contributor to the region's economic and social development.

Al Gaddah has played a pivotal role in driving the growth and diversification of MAG Lifestyle Development, establishing it as a leader in luxury real estate and sustainable living. Under his visionary leadership, the company has launched landmark projects that have significantly shaped Dubai's skyline and contributed to its status as a global hub for tourism, business, and residential excellence. Notable developments include MAG City and MAG Eye, which emphasize innovative design, premium quality, and community-centric living.

A forward-thinking leader, Al Gaddah is known for his strategic acumen and ability to identify emerging trends, particularly in the real estate sector. He has championed the integration of sustainability and technological innovation into MAG's projects, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of modern urban development. His efforts have positioned MAG as a brand synonymous with luxury, sustainability, and exceptional value.

Beyond his business accomplishments, Al Gaddah is deeply committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR), spearheading initiatives that support local communities and foster economic growth. MAG Group regularly engages in philanthropic efforts, contributing to education, healthcare, and social welfare programs across the UAE.

Through his leadership and vision, Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah continues to drive MAG Lifestyle Development's success, building on its legacy of excellence and innovation while shaping the future of the real estate industry in the Middle East.

