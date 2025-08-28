To every Emirati girl - and every girl who calls the UAE home - don't wait to grow up to lead. Your dreams are valid. Your ideas are powerful. Your voice matters. In our nation, every girl is part of us.

On August 28th every year, the world celebrates Emirati Women's Day. For many, it's a time to reflect on achievements and how far Emirati women have come. But for me, as a young entrepreneur and a daughter, it's also a day to look forward and beyond. It's a day to celebrate not only women, but mothers, daughters, and the visionary girls who are already leading in their own ways.

I feel incredibly lucky to be born in the United Arab Emirates, a country that believes in its people, especially its youth, girls, and women. None of this would be possible without visionary leaders such as Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, who has empowered women in every field and opened doors to new journeys.

As a publisher, I've witnessed how children - yes, even very young ones -are speaking up about global goals and creating real change in their communities. These are not just future leaders; they are leaders already. Behind them stand the women who raised such personalities, nurturing their voices and abilities.

Being a girl is not something to overcome. It's something to embrace. Through my own work, such as founding the AI Learning Academy, I aim to build bridges between girls and technology so that the future of innovation includes all of us. But in truth, our leadership has already been empowering women for over 50 years. In the UAE, the gap isn't just being filled, it's being redefined by wisdom and vision.

This year's theme may change, but the message remains the same: the future is already here, and many of its leaders wear ponytails, carry sketchbooks, and play hopscotch between meetings. Let's listen to them, support them, and celebrate them as achievers.

To every Emirati girl - and every girl who calls the UAE home - don't wait to grow up to lead. Your dreams are valid. Your ideas are powerful. Your voice matters. In our nation, every girl is part of us.

Happy Emirati Women's Day.

