The Future is Already Here: A Message from a Young Entrepreneur on Emirati Women's Day To every Emirati girl - and every girl who calls the UAE home - don't wait to grow up to lead. Your dreams are valid. Your ideas are powerful. Your voice matters. In our nation, every girl is part of us.

By AlDhabi AlMheiri

On August 28th every year, the world celebrates Emirati Women's Day. For many, it's a time to reflect on achievements and how far Emirati women have come. But for me, as a young entrepreneur and a daughter, it's also a day to look forward and beyond. It's a day to celebrate not only women, but mothers, daughters, and the visionary girls who are already leading in their own ways.

I feel incredibly lucky to be born in the United Arab Emirates, a country that believes in its people, especially its youth, girls, and women. None of this would be possible without visionary leaders such as Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, who has empowered women in every field and opened doors to new journeys.

As a publisher, I've witnessed how children - yes, even very young ones -are speaking up about global goals and creating real change in their communities. These are not just future leaders; they are leaders already. Behind them stand the women who raised such personalities, nurturing their voices and abilities.

Being a girl is not something to overcome. It's something to embrace. Through my own work, such as founding the AI Learning Academy, I aim to build bridges between girls and technology so that the future of innovation includes all of us. But in truth, our leadership has already been empowering women for over 50 years. In the UAE, the gap isn't just being filled, it's being redefined by wisdom and vision.

This year's theme may change, but the message remains the same: the future is already here, and many of its leaders wear ponytails, carry sketchbooks, and play hopscotch between meetings. Let's listen to them, support them, and celebrate them as achievers.

To every Emirati girl - and every girl who calls the UAE home - don't wait to grow up to lead. Your dreams are valid. Your ideas are powerful. Your voice matters. In our nation, every girl is part of us.

Happy Emirati Women's Day.

AlDhabi AlMheiri

Founder, Rainbow Chimney

AlDhabi AlMheiri is a young Emirati columnist, entrepreneur, and publisher as well as a Guinness World Records titleholder. As the founder of Rainbow Chimney Bookstore and Publishing House, she is committed to empowering young writers and promoting cultural diversity through the transformative power of storytelling and publishing. AlDhabi firmly believes in the power of stories, providing children with a chance to express their thoughts, feelings, and experiences through books.

As the author of two books and the publisher of over 52 works by children from diverse backgrounds, AlMheiri’s mission is to promote education, sustainability, financial literacy, and emotional resilience through narrative. Her initiatives, such as “Books from Children to Children,” foster creativity and self-expression among youth while addressing crucial social issues like diversity, inclusion, and emotional well-being.

In addition to her work in literature, AlMheiri is a passionate advocate for children with additional needs, ensuring that their voices are amplified and their unique talents are recognized and nurtured. Her enthusiasm for finance has also driven her entrepreneurial ventures, making her a role model for young aspiring business leaders.

AlMheiri’s commitment to education and personal development is exemplified by her academic achievements. She graduated as a Fellow from Georgetown University’s School of Business in 2024, in collaboration with the US Mission to the UAE, and successfully completed the Entrepreneurship Program offered by Google and the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Through her work and vision, AlMheiri is leaving a lasting impact on young people, advocating for a future where education, storytelling, financial literacy, and sustainability are the cornerstones of societal progress. Her initiatives are deeply aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting her dedication to creating a better world for future generations.

