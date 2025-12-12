The event was supported by The Impression, Cle and Partners, Lucidity Insights, and Numai Real Estate.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Entrepreneur Leadership Awards 2025, staged by Entrepreneur Middle East in partnership with in5, was held at the W Hotel The Palm on December 11, 2025.

The event marked the launch of Legends of Entrepreneurship, a new fireside conversation series by Wissam Younane, founder and CEO of BNC Media Group, spotlighting some of the most influential entrepreneurs across the MENA region.

The inaugural session featured Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President for the Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye at Amazon, in an insightful and wide-ranging conversation that offered a true masterclass in entrepreneurship.



The Entrepreneur Leadership Awards 2025 also featured keynote addresses by H.E. Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Economy.





A keynote address by Saeed Alnofeli, Vice President at in5 Dubai.

The evening also included the in5 Innovation Awards – Powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, spotlighting four innovative categories and recognizing founders whose vision, determination, and creativity have set new benchmarks for what is possible.

In5 AWARDS – Powered by Entrepreneur Middle East

IN5 SCIENCE — ALBERT HEALTH

IN5 MEDIA — WILD CAMEL

IN5 DESIGN — MAKAN

IN5 TECH and IN5 OVERALL WINNER - CAMB.AI



The Entrepreneur Leadership Awards for 2025

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - Vice President, Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, Amazon Ronaldo Mouchawar

CEO OF THE YEAR — Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Development

FINTECH LEADER OF THE YEAR — Alexander Lozben, founder and CEO of Interhash

REAL ESTATE LEADER OF THE YEAR — Farukh Kurbanov, founder of DIA Properties

FASTEST GROWTH — ALGHOMLAS

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR — Vivek Oberoi, co-founder and Managing Director of BNW Developments

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR — BNW Developments

TRANSFORMATIONAL LEADERSHIP AWARD — AJMS Global

CORPORATE SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR — VIRTUZONE

TECH MENTOR OF THE YEAR — Andrey Kuznetsov

DEAL MAKER OF THE YEAR — Armand Arton, President, Arton Capital

VISIONARY OF THE YEAR — Navneet Mandhani, founder of KARMA Developers

REAL ESTATE BROKER OF THE YEAR — Allsopp & Allsopp

AUTOMOTIVE LEADER OF THE YEAR — Hussam Baghdadi, Chief Operating Officer, AW Rostamani Automotive

LEADERSHIP IN SUSTAINABILITY — AHYA

LUXURY MEDIA AGENCY OF THE YEAR — PUBLSH

PUBLIC INFLUENCE AWARD — DUBAI CULTURE

FASTEST GROWING COMPANY IN THE FINANCIAL MARKETS — ANAX CAPITAL

DESIGN LEADER OF THE YEAR — Eng. Maher Mouhajer, CEO of Mouhajer International Design and Contracting

WEB3 MARKETING AND PR AGENCY OF THE YEAR — EAK DIGITAL

ECOSYSTEM ENABLER OF THE YEAR — IN5 Dubai

LEADERSHIP IN PHILANTHROPY — Dr. Sonya Ben Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation

TRAINING AND MANPOWER DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR — EUROTECH

GENZ OF THE YEAR — YAMUNA AND AYESHA HASSAN





ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY LEADER OF THE YEAR — INNOVATION CITY

CRYPTO INDUSTRY ICON — GATE

VENTURE CAPITAL OF THE YEAR — ORASEYA

HOMEGROWN BRAND OF THE YEAR — MARINA FURNITURE

STARTUP ENABLER OF THE YEAR — EMIRATES ANGELS

FINTECH SOLUTION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR — Geidea

BEST PAYMENT SOLUTION OF THE YEAR — Kamel Pay

WOMAN ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR — Kristina Brateng, founder and CEO, b8architecture

CUSTOMER VALUE CREATION LEADER - George Hojeige, Group CEO, Virtuzone



