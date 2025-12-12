The Recap: Entrepreneur Leadership Awards 2025 The event was supported by The Impression, Cle and Partners, Lucidity Insights, and Numai Real Estate.
The Entrepreneur Leadership Awards 2025, staged by Entrepreneur Middle East in partnership with in5, was held at the W Hotel The Palm on December 11, 2025.
The event marked the launch of Legends of Entrepreneurship, a new fireside conversation series by Wissam Younane, founder and CEO of BNC Media Group, spotlighting some of the most influential entrepreneurs across the MENA region.
The inaugural session featured Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President for the Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye at Amazon, in an insightful and wide-ranging conversation that offered a true masterclass in entrepreneurship.
The Entrepreneur Leadership Awards 2025 also featured keynote addresses by H.E. Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Economy.
A keynote address by Saeed Alnofeli, Vice President at in5 Dubai.
The evening also included the in5 Innovation Awards – Powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, spotlighting four innovative categories and recognizing founders whose vision, determination, and creativity have set new benchmarks for what is possible.
In5 AWARDS – Powered by Entrepreneur Middle East
IN5 SCIENCE — ALBERT HEALTH
IN5 MEDIA — WILD CAMEL
IN5 DESIGN — MAKAN
IN5 TECH and IN5 OVERALL WINNER - CAMB.AI
The Entrepreneur Leadership Awards for 2025
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - Vice President, Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, Amazon Ronaldo Mouchawar
CEO OF THE YEAR — Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Development
FINTECH LEADER OF THE YEAR — Alexander Lozben, founder and CEO of Interhash
REAL ESTATE LEADER OF THE YEAR — Farukh Kurbanov, founder of DIA Properties
FASTEST GROWTH — ALGHOMLAS
ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR — Vivek Oberoi, co-founder and Managing Director of BNW Developments
REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR — BNW Developments
TRANSFORMATIONAL LEADERSHIP AWARD — AJMS Global
CORPORATE SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR — VIRTUZONE
TECH MENTOR OF THE YEAR — Andrey Kuznetsov
DEAL MAKER OF THE YEAR — Armand Arton, President, Arton Capital
VISIONARY OF THE YEAR — Navneet Mandhani, founder of KARMA Developers
REAL ESTATE BROKER OF THE YEAR — Allsopp & Allsopp
AUTOMOTIVE LEADER OF THE YEAR — Hussam Baghdadi, Chief Operating Officer, AW Rostamani Automotive
LEADERSHIP IN SUSTAINABILITY — AHYA
LUXURY MEDIA AGENCY OF THE YEAR — PUBLSH
PUBLIC INFLUENCE AWARD — DUBAI CULTURE
FASTEST GROWING COMPANY IN THE FINANCIAL MARKETS — ANAX CAPITAL
DESIGN LEADER OF THE YEAR — Eng. Maher Mouhajer, CEO of Mouhajer International Design and Contracting
WEB3 MARKETING AND PR AGENCY OF THE YEAR — EAK DIGITAL
ECOSYSTEM ENABLER OF THE YEAR — IN5 Dubai
LEADERSHIP IN PHILANTHROPY — Dr. Sonya Ben Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation
TRAINING AND MANPOWER DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR — EUROTECH
GENZ OF THE YEAR — YAMUNA AND AYESHA HASSAN
ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY LEADER OF THE YEAR — INNOVATION CITY
CRYPTO INDUSTRY ICON — GATE
VENTURE CAPITAL OF THE YEAR — ORASEYA
HOMEGROWN BRAND OF THE YEAR — MARINA FURNITURE
STARTUP ENABLER OF THE YEAR — EMIRATES ANGELS
FINTECH SOLUTION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR — Geidea
BEST PAYMENT SOLUTION OF THE YEAR — Kamel Pay
WOMAN ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR — Kristina Brateng, founder and CEO, b8architecture
CUSTOMER VALUE CREATION LEADER - George Hojeige, Group CEO, Virtuzone
