The Leaders in E-Business Awards 2025, staged by BNC Publishing with the support of in5 and The Impression.me, honored the visionaries, disruptors, and forward-thinking organizations that are redefining how business is done in the digital age

In a celebration of trailblazers transforming the digital economy, the fifth edition of the Leaders in E-Business Awards was staged by BNC Publishing with the support of in5 and TheImpression.me at Sofitel The Palm on May 27, 2025.

This prestigious recognition honors the visionaries, disruptors, and forward-thinking organizations that are redefining how business is done in the digital age—across sectors such as fintech, retail, logistics, healthtech, and beyond.

As the region continues to cement its position as a global hub for digital commerce, this year's honorees stand out for their bold strategies, customer-centric technologies, and measurable impact on the evolving e-business landscape.

Best New E-Commerce Experience - Piece of You by Amreen Iqbal

Real Estate E-Solution of the Year - Colab Cloud Tech





Fintech Company of the Year - LQUIDPAY DEO BANK





Marketing Leader of the Year - Luna PR





Green Mobility Leader of the Year - EVIQ

Leader in F&B Fintech Solutions - Foodics

Best Crypto Exchange - Gate.io



Best Digital Venture Builder - SC Ventures

E-Business Leader of the Year - Haider Ali Khan

E-Payment Solution of the Year - du Pay

Hospitality Entrepreneur of the Year - Emil Bedretdinov

Best Trading Platform - Century Financial





Startup of the Year - QYUBIC

Best AI Solution of the Year – Bally Singh, Scott Melker and Max Palethorpe from Hum(AI)n Assets

E-Invoicing Solution of the Year - AJMS Global

Visionary of the Year - Hanan Nagi from HNI (Human Network International)

E-Business of the Year - Bayut