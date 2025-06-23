The Recap: Leaders in Fintech Awards 2025 The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2025 honorees are recognized for pushing boundaries, driving financial inclusion, and building technology that empowers economies and people.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The winners of the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2025 are redefining what it means to lead in one of the world's fastest-evolving sectors.
The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2025, staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5 and The Impression, was held on June 23, 2025, at the Habtoor Palace Hotel in Dubai.
The trophies were presented to the winners by Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, and Rabih Najm, Managing Director of BNC Publishing.
Check out the full list of winners at the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2025 below:
Payment Innovation of the Year award - Comera Pay
Best User Experience in Fintech award - Klaim
Digital Payment Provider of the Year award - Geidea
Consultant of the Year award - AJMS Global
Best B2B Fintech Solution award - Qashio
Digital Marketplace of the Year award - Watermelon
Payment Solution of the Year award - Payermax
Fintech Enablement Leader of the Year award - Khalifa Fund
Mobile App of the Year award -Botim
Cybersecurity Excellence Award award -Cyber 50 Defense
Entrepreneur of the Year award - Helal Lootah, co-founder of Lune
Fintech Hub of the Year award - DMCC
Startup of the Year award - Paylater
Fintech Company of the Year award - Dupay