The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2025 honorees are recognized for pushing boundaries, driving financial inclusion, and building technology that empowers economies and people.

The winners of the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2025 are redefining what it means to lead in one of the world's fastest-evolving sectors.

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2025, staged by Entrepreneur Middle East with the support of in5 and The Impression, was held on June 23, 2025, at the Habtoor Palace Hotel in Dubai.

The trophies were presented to the winners by Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, and Rabih Najm, Managing Director of BNC Publishing.

Check out the full list of winners at the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2025 below:

Payment Innovation of the Year award - Comera Pay

Best User Experience in Fintech award - Klaim

Digital Payment Provider of the Year award - Geidea

Consultant of the Year award - AJMS Global

Best B2B Fintech Solution award - Qashio

Digital Marketplace of the Year award - Watermelon

Payment Solution of the Year award - Payermax

Fintech Enablement Leader of the Year award - Khalifa Fund

Mobile App of the Year award -Botim

Cybersecurity Excellence Award award -Cyber 50 Defense

Entrepreneur of the Year award - Helal Lootah, co-founder of Lune

Fintech Hub of the Year award - DMCC

Startup of the Year award - Paylater

Fintech Company of the Year award - Dupay