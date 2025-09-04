The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are committed to shaping a sustainable corporate future in the Middle East—one where innovation meets accountability.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The winners of the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2025, hosted by BNC Publishing, were announced on August 29, 2025, at Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai.

The gala night celebrated companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sustainability in a variety of industries including construction, real estate, architecture, design, logistics, transport, energy, hospitality, and others.

Sustainability Innovation Awards 2025 was organized in association with Gold sponsors Numai Real Estate, ServeU, & Hansgrohe; Silver sponsor AECOM; and Category sponsor TTE Facilities Management. The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are committed to shaping a sustainable corporate future in the Middle East—one where innovation meets accountability.

Earlier the same day, the Sustainability Innovation Forum 2025 was held at the same venue. The forum, designed to ignite inspiration and drive among construction pioneers, entrepreneurs, hospitality visionaries, and design leaders, saw thought-provoking discussions and forward-thinking ideas across four panel discussions. Check out the video highlights of the event below!

Check out the full list of winners at the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2025 here:

Category: Sustainable Guest Room Supplier of the Year

Winner: Guest Supply

Category: Net-Zero Building of the Year

Project: Masdar City Campus – HQ Building

Winner: Mubadala Investment Company and Masdar City

Category: Sustainable Future Project of the Year

Project: Sobha Waves Opulence

Winner: PNC Architects

Category: Sustainable Residential Project of the Year

Project: The Sustainable City – Yas Island project

Winner: AtkinsRéalis

Category: Wellness Project of the Year

Project: Keturah Resort by MAG

Winner: MAG

Category: Sustainable Fit-Out Firm of the Year

Winner: Summertown Interiors

Category: Sustainable Architecture Firm of the Year

Winner: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)

Category: Sustainable Contractor of the Year

Winner: Innovo

Category: Sustainable Hospitality Initiative of the Year

Initiative: Net Zero and Green Building Innovation

Winner: Radisson Hotel Group

Category: Green Digital Infrastructure of the Year

Winner: Moro Hub

Category: Waste Management Initiative of the Year

Initiative: Waste Recycling Initiative

Winner: Drydocks World

Category: Most Innovative Solution

Winner: Neom

Category: Sustainable Hotel of the Year

Winner: Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Category: Zero Plastic Initiative of the Year

Initiative: Beyond Plastic Packaging Initiative

Winner: Hansgrohe

Category: Energy Services Company of the Year

Winner: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE)

Category: Sustainable Initiative of the Year

Initiative: Solar Powered Factory

Winner: Design Infinity

Category: Energy Company of the Year

Winner: NMDC Group

Category: Green Consultant Firm of the Year

Winner: AECOM

Category: Sustainable Programme of the Year

Initiative: School of the Future Initiative

Winner: AtkinsRéalis

Category: Corporate Excellence Award

Winner: TTE Facilities Management

Category: Eco-Friendly Hotel Amenities Provider of the Year

Winner: Guest Supply

Category: Overall FM Company of the Year

Winner: ServeU

Category: Sustainable Development of the Year

Project: Samana Ocean Views

Winner: Samana Developers

Category: Woman Professional of the Year

Winner: Vash Singh

Company: KEO International Consultants

Category: Environmental Impact Strategist of the Year

Winner: Samir Mulla

Company: ALEC Energy

Category: Entrepreneur of the Year

Winner: Nayla Haddad

Company: One of a Kin

Category: Chief Sustainability Officer of the Year

Winner: P.R. Jagannathan

Company: Sobha Realty

Category: CEO of the Year

Winner: Yousuf Fakhruddin

Company: Fakhruddin Properties

Category: Visionary Leader of the Year

Winner: Kabir Mulchandani

Company: FIVE Holdings