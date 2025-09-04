The Recap: Sustainability Innovation Forum and Awards 2025 The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are committed to shaping a sustainable corporate future in the Middle East—one where innovation meets accountability.
The winners of the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2025, hosted by BNC Publishing, were announced on August 29, 2025, at Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai.
The gala night celebrated companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sustainability in a variety of industries including construction, real estate, architecture, design, logistics, transport, energy, hospitality, and others.
Sustainability Innovation Awards 2025 was organized in association with Gold sponsors Numai Real Estate, ServeU, & Hansgrohe; Silver sponsor AECOM; and Category sponsor TTE Facilities Management. The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are committed to shaping a sustainable corporate future in the Middle East—one where innovation meets accountability.
Earlier the same day, the Sustainability Innovation Forum 2025 was held at the same venue. The forum, designed to ignite inspiration and drive among construction pioneers, entrepreneurs, hospitality visionaries, and design leaders, saw thought-provoking discussions and forward-thinking ideas across four panel discussions. Check out the video highlights of the event below!
Check out the full list of winners at the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2025 here:
Category: Sustainable Guest Room Supplier of the Year
Winner: Guest Supply
Category: Net-Zero Building of the Year
Project: Masdar City Campus – HQ Building
Winner: Mubadala Investment Company and Masdar City
Category: Sustainable Future Project of the Year
Project: Sobha Waves Opulence
Winner: PNC Architects
Category: Sustainable Residential Project of the Year
Project: The Sustainable City – Yas Island project
Winner: AtkinsRéalis
Category: Wellness Project of the Year
Project: Keturah Resort by MAG
Winner: MAG
Category: Sustainable Fit-Out Firm of the Year
Winner: Summertown Interiors
Category: Sustainable Architecture Firm of the Year
Winner: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)
Category: Sustainable Contractor of the Year
Winner: Innovo
Category: Sustainable Hospitality Initiative of the Year
Initiative: Net Zero and Green Building Innovation
Winner: Radisson Hotel Group
Category: Green Digital Infrastructure of the Year
Winner: Moro Hub
Category: Waste Management Initiative of the Year
Initiative: Waste Recycling Initiative
Winner: Drydocks World
Category: Most Innovative Solution
Winner: Neom
Category: Sustainable Hotel of the Year
Winner: Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island
Category: Zero Plastic Initiative of the Year
Initiative: Beyond Plastic Packaging Initiative
Winner: Hansgrohe
Category: Energy Services Company of the Year
Winner: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE)
Category: Sustainable Initiative of the Year
Initiative: Solar Powered Factory
Winner: Design Infinity
Category: Energy Company of the Year
Winner: NMDC Group
Category: Green Consultant Firm of the Year
Winner: AECOM
Category: Sustainable Programme of the Year
Initiative: School of the Future Initiative
Winner: AtkinsRéalis
Category: Corporate Excellence Award
Winner: TTE Facilities Management
Category: Eco-Friendly Hotel Amenities Provider of the Year
Winner: Guest Supply
Category: Overall FM Company of the Year
Winner: ServeU
Category: Sustainable Development of the Year
Project: Samana Ocean Views
Winner: Samana Developers
Category: Woman Professional of the Year
Winner: Vash Singh
Company: KEO International Consultants
Category: Environmental Impact Strategist of the Year
Winner: Samir Mulla
Company: ALEC Energy
Category: Entrepreneur of the Year
Winner: Nayla Haddad
Company: One of a Kin
Category: Chief Sustainability Officer of the Year
Winner: P.R. Jagannathan
Company: Sobha Realty
Category: CEO of the Year
Winner: Yousuf Fakhruddin
Company: Fakhruddin Properties
Category: Visionary Leader of the Year
Winner: Kabir Mulchandani
Company: FIVE Holdings