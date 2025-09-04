The Recap: Sustainability Innovation Forum and Awards 2025 The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are committed to shaping a sustainable corporate future in the Middle East—one where innovation meets accountability.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

The winners of the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2025, hosted by BNC Publishing, were announced on August 29, 2025, at Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai.

The gala night celebrated companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sustainability in a variety of industries including construction, real estate, architecture, design, logistics, transport, energy, hospitality, and others.

Sustainability Innovation Awards 2025 was organized in association with Gold sponsors Numai Real Estate, ServeU, & Hansgrohe; Silver sponsor AECOM; and Category sponsor TTE Facilities Management. The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are committed to shaping a sustainable corporate future in the Middle East—one where innovation meets accountability.

Earlier the same day, the Sustainability Innovation Forum 2025 was held at the same venue. The forum, designed to ignite inspiration and drive among construction pioneers, entrepreneurs, hospitality visionaries, and design leaders, saw thought-provoking discussions and forward-thinking ideas across four panel discussions. Check out the video highlights of the event below!

Check out the full list of winners at the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2025 here:

Category: Sustainable Guest Room Supplier of the Year
Winner: Guest Supply

Category: Net-Zero Building of the Year
Project: Masdar City Campus – HQ Building
Winner: Mubadala Investment Company and Masdar City

Category: Sustainable Future Project of the Year
Project: Sobha Waves Opulence
Winner: PNC Architects

Category: Sustainable Residential Project of the Year
Project: The Sustainable City – Yas Island project
Winner: AtkinsRéalis

Category: Wellness Project of the Year
Project: Keturah Resort by MAG
Winner: MAG

Category: Sustainable Fit-Out Firm of the Year
Winner: Summertown Interiors

Category: Sustainable Architecture Firm of the Year
Winner: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)

Category: Sustainable Contractor of the Year
Winner: Innovo

Category: Sustainable Hospitality Initiative of the Year
Initiative: Net Zero and Green Building Innovation
Winner: Radisson Hotel Group

Category: Green Digital Infrastructure of the Year
Winner: Moro Hub

Category: Waste Management Initiative of the Year
Initiative: Waste Recycling Initiative
Winner: Drydocks World

Category: Most Innovative Solution
Winner: Neom

Category: Sustainable Hotel of the Year
Winner: Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Category: Zero Plastic Initiative of the Year
Initiative: Beyond Plastic Packaging Initiative
Winner: Hansgrohe

Category: Energy Services Company of the Year
Winner: Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE)

Category: Sustainable Initiative of the Year
Initiative: Solar Powered Factory
Winner: Design Infinity

Category: Energy Company of the Year
Winner: NMDC Group

Category: Green Consultant Firm of the Year
Winner: AECOM

Category: Sustainable Programme of the Year
Initiative: School of the Future Initiative
Winner: AtkinsRéalis

Category: Corporate Excellence Award
Winner: TTE Facilities Management

Category: Eco-Friendly Hotel Amenities Provider of the Year
Winner: Guest Supply

Category: Overall FM Company of the Year
Winner: ServeU

Category: Sustainable Development of the Year
Project: Samana Ocean Views
Winner: Samana Developers

Category: Woman Professional of the Year
Winner: Vash Singh
Company: KEO International Consultants

Category: Environmental Impact Strategist of the Year
Winner: Samir Mulla
Company: ALEC Energy

Category: Entrepreneur of the Year
Winner: Nayla Haddad
Company: One of a Kin

Category: Chief Sustainability Officer of the Year
Winner: P.R. Jagannathan
Company: Sobha Realty

Category: CEO of the Year
Winner: Yousuf Fakhruddin
Company: Fakhruddin Properties

Category: Visionary Leader of the Year
Winner: Kabir Mulchandani
Company: FIVE Holdings
