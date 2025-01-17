Dubai Ruler announces winners of the Great Arab Minds initiative at the Museum of the Future.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, honored the six winners of the Great Arab Minds 2024 awards at a ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world, the Great Arab Minds initiative seeks to recognize Arabs who have made extraordinary contributions to humanity.

The Great Arab Minds 2024 initiative honored six exceptional personalities from across the Arab world.

Syrian Professor Oussama Khatib was honored for his groundbreaking work in Engineering and Technology, while Iraqi artist Dia Al-Azzawi received the award for his contributions in Literature and the Arts.

Jordanian scientist Professor Omar Yaghi received recognition for his remarkable achievements in Natural Sciences, and Algerian researcher Professor Yasmine Belkaid was honored for her pioneering work in Medicine.

Meanwhile, Jordanian engineer Sahel Al-Hiyari received the award for his innovation in the field of Architecture and Design, and Algerian Professor Yacine Aït-Sahalia was recognized for his outstanding contributions to Economics.

Source: WAM

Congratulating the six winners, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that the Great Arab Minds program represents a significant step in reviving Arab civilization and strengthening the region's role in advancing human progress. The program is a comprehensive initiative aimed at supporting the region's innovators, scientists, and intellectuals, while amplifying the global impact of their achievements.

The Dubai ruler also noted that the Arab world now stands on the cusp of a new scientific and cultural renaissance, driven by the power of knowledge and future technologies, adding that the region's exceptional talents are vital drivers of creativity, innovation, and progress

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed then underscored the immense potential of Arab youth, emphasizing that the future holds great promise for them.

The award ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the Great Arab Minds Higher Committee; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Al Gergawi highlighted Sheikh Mohammed's many initiatives across multiple domains, including launching the Arab world's first space exploration project and leading groundbreaking government and urban development programs. "This visionary leadership also extends to education, where Sheikh Mohammed has positively impacted millions of Arab students through pioneering projects such as the world's largest reading initiative and innovative coding programs aimed at equipping youth with future-ready skills," Al Gergawi added.

The Great Arab Minds awards recognize outstanding contributions across various fields, including science, economics, medicine, literature and the arts, engineering and technology, and architecture and design.

