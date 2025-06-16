Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There is a certain visceral honesty that emanates from Karin Drane's replies— even though I receive them over email. Over time, as I peruse her words, it becomes evident that it is perhaps her refusal to mince words that has allowed her to successfully build two UAE-based boutique businesses: events and talent management company Curveball Events & Talents (Curveball); and investment platform MSKD, which she co-founded with Maha Al Shamsi. The former of the two is today a multimillion dollar company that manages the likes of widely adored UAE radio personalities Kris Fade and Priti Malik. "I'm a two-time university dropout- I started with law in Sweden and then went into hospitality in Dubai– I've always been good at starting things, less good at finishing them," Drane reveals. "But with events, I started from the very bottom: handing out soda samples as a part-timer. That gave me a feel for what it means to work on the ground. Eventually, I was offered the chance to run an event company — and to manage the challenge, I hired my own former agent. After a steep learning curve (and a burnout to match), I realised clients were coming directly to me, and the demand was there. I had just started a full time role in petrochemicals and then I launched Curveball on the side. The job in petrochemicals taught me what real leadership looked like, and I applied those lessons, the good and the bad, to Curveball."

Launched in 2014, Curveball had something of a scurried start when Drane was –for the sake of getting the pun out of the way– thrown a curveball just as she began working on the business idea. "Clients needed an activation done immediately, and I had no choice but to set up the company overnight," Drane recalls. "I sat down and brainstormed words that stood out, signalled speed, accuracy, and creativity, and, importantly, had both the domain and trade license available. The name "Curveball" thus stuck. It's one of those words that hold dual meaning; sometimes it's positive and other times it has a negative connotation. I even had a cheesy tagline at the start: "Life either throws you a curveball, or you throw one at life." In hindsight, not my finest copywriting moment but we live, we learn, and we launch anyway."

The company thus began as solely an events management company a little over a decade ago. "Events, for me, have always been satisfying," Drane says. "The creative process, the challenge of going up against the best, the adrenaline of execution, and the deep relationships you build with clients over years of working together — it's all part of the magic. It's a privilege to create something people remember, and still make it look effortless."

That emphasis on building the right business foundations eventually led Drane towards a chance to manage the aforementioned Fade, a radio jockey and Dubai Bling star– an opportunity which opened Curveball's doors to the world of talent management. "One of our core strategies has always been to over-deliver rather than over-promise," Drane says. "That mindset builds trust and in this business, trust is everything. I started out purely in events, and when the opportunity came to manage Kris Fade, I didn't hesitate to say yes. That decision opened up an entirely new lane for us. We've never chased growth for growth's sake. Instead, we've invested deeply in the people we work with — our clients, our talents, our team. I genuinely believe being likeable, reliable, and going the extra mile makes a difference. Relationships are the heart of everything we do."

Curveball represents some of the most notable talents such as Kris Fade (left; pictured with Drane) and Priti Malik. Image source: Curveball

This sentiment has extended to the other talents Curveball manages as well- today, the company handles a number of well-known names from across the country including Dubai Bling star Brianna Fade, radio jockey and host Brent Black, and content creator Laila Loves. Here, Drane emphasizes that achieving stardom, contrary to popular belief, isn't the end goal of her business. "When it comes to talent, I believe it's not just about fame, it's about work ethic, attitude, and the ability to deliver when it counts," she continues. "We have the privilege of working with the best in the business and subsequently, we're very selective about who we represent. Most importantly, we don't take on anyone who directly competes with our existing roster, because our priority is to look after the people already trusting us. We see our talents as family, and we take it seriously that they've entrusted us to support them on this journey. Talent management, at its best, is fast-paced, challenging, and absolutely life-enhancing. You're negotiating deals, working with incredible clients, and bringing big ideas to life, all while being "never really off, but never really working," because it's that fun. As for our talents, their success is a result of their own hard work, consistency, and grit. We're just the support system. We're here to handle the chaos behind the scenes so they can shine in front of the world!"

While the talent management vertical at Curveball took off, the agency's events have also steadily kept creating a buzz in and across the country. "One of my favourite projects was when we transformed the Dubai Mall Ice Rink into a multi-experience zone with a massive stage, football activations, F&B area, and lots of games," Drane says. "We had over 120 people on-site pulling an all-nighter to get it done. The pressure was intense, but so was the sense of accomplishment. That was a turning point for me, making me reevaluate the scale of operations we could handle. But closest to my heart is probably our first major event — the first time I billed over half a million. I was incredibly proud, but also nervous. I let the client influence parts of the stage program that carried creative risk, and while the event itself was great, I overheard a senior agency exec call the reveal "a disaster." That stung — but it was also a defining lesson in client management and trusting our own expertise. Most recently, being awarded the GITEX VIP Lounge build was a meaningful milestone. It involved a complex two-floor structure, a highly competitive request for proposal (RFP), and some of our best design and production work to date. I really enjoyed the process and seeing the end result."

The little over 11 years that Drane has been running Curveball have allowed her to formulate her own idea of what good leadership looks like. "Give more than you expect to get back, and work with people you actually like–that's where the magic and the longevity comes from," she says.

Maha Al Shamsi with her MSKD co-founder Drane. Image source: Curveball

Drane's ability to build purpose-driven connections with like-minded crowds is thus what led her towards another entrepreneurial venture- this time in the business investment space. "Over the years, I found myself becoming part of an informal network of introductions and referrals — helping connect people to opportunities, deals, and decision-makers," Drane explains. "It wasn't structured at first, but it became clear that there was real value in that, which was worth pursuing in a more formal, systematic way. Years ago, I connected with Maha Al Shamsi and we share very similar values both personally and professionally… MSKD was thus born from a shared vision, to build a discreet, high-level platform for investment facilitation, project introductions, and capital matchmaking across the region and beyond. At its core, MSKD is about trust, access, and long-term relationships — values that matter just as much in investments as they do in events."

Built as a commercial brokerage that connects investors with global opportunities, MSKD too has adopted the boutique agency model which has allowed it to maintain a level of exclusivity that isn't typical of traditional investment bodies. "At MSKD, we act as high-level matchmakers," Drane explains. "For example, if a client is seeking capital for a new app or business venture, we assess the proposal, and if it meets our standards, we reach out to our investor network to find the right fit. Conversely, when an investor comes to us with a clear mandate, whether it's acquiring land, backing a business in a specific sector, or entering the UAE market, we source vetted opportunities that align with their objectives. What sets us apart is our discretion. We don't mass-market anything. Every introduction is personal, curated, and built on trust."

Image source: Curveball

With tales of entrepreneurs juggling multiple ventures comes the inevitable question of work-life balance, or rather how they achieve it. On her part, Drane seems to have cracked the code to achieving this often elusive goal. "Truthfully? I don't balance — I prioritise," she says. "For many years, I kept the business running at half speed so I could spend more time with my beautiful daughters. Those moments were everything to me, and I've never regretted choosing them over "growth-at-all-costs." I try to extend that same flexibility to my team as well, because I believe life moments matter. We can always chase another project, but you can't get time back. So for me, balance isn't about splitting time equally, it's about being present for what truly matters, when it matters most."

It is this approach that Drane has extended towards her employees at Curveball too, with the company having a four-day work week with flexible timings. "Business, to me, is all about give and take," she says. "Sometimes all a person needs is to work from home in a hoodie instead of dressing up and heading to the office, and that little reset can bring them back at full speed. We're just human. We need flexibility. With schools having shorter days and Friday prayers being a priority for many, making Fridays optional at Curveball just made sense. Our industry already demands a lot of evening and weekend work, so why not offer a bit more freedom during the week? The result? A happier, more energised team. Flexibility and celebrating pretty much everything with cake goes a long way in keeping everyone sharp and happy."

For a company that continues to be successful in its eleventh year, this is advice that is certainly worth heeding. But Drane herself isn't done just yet. "We've got plenty of exciting plans in the pipeline, but for now, we'll just keep our heads down and let the results speak for themselves later on," she shares. "As Elvis said: "A little less conversation, a little more action, please." As for me as an entrepreneur— I'm gearing up for full speed. 2025 is about pushing boundaries, building stronger teams, and leaning fully into what we've built with both Curveball and MSKD!"