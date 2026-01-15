Video Interview: Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan on ESG-Driven Innovation in Healthcare Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan on innovation, sustainability, and the future of healthcare at Burjeel Medical City

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO of Burjeel Medical City and Group Chief Clinical Innovation Officer for Burjeel Holdings, spoke with Entrepreneur Middle East during the CARE ESG Awards, sharing insights on the organisation's recent recognition and its ongoing commitment to sustainability in healthcare. The interview highlighted Burjeel Medical City's strategic focus on ESG-driven innovation, patient-centric care, and responsible operations, underscoring how sustainable practices are being embedded across clinical excellence, infrastructure, and long-term healthcare impact.

Reflecting on the sustainability award, Dr. Khan described the honour as "a great recognition for our efforts in sustainability. Burjeel Medical City and Burjeel Holdings want to be at the forefront of creating sustainable healthcare."

Burjeel Medical City serves as the hub for Burjeel Holdings, providing complex care at tertiary and quaternary levels. Dr. Khan highlighted the hospital's specialized services, including transplant medicine, clinical genetics, rare diseases, and cancer care, noting that these offerings are not widely available in the region. "We want to be regionally recognized as a center for this type of care," he said.

The CEO also spoke about the intersection of technology and sustainability at Burjeel. The hospital has implemented electronic medical record solutions through platforms like Cerner and Oracle, which have helped reduce paper usage by 80 percent. In addition, efforts across the patient journey have cut plastic consumption by 10 to 15 tons over the past year. Dr. Khan explained that AI and other technologies have played a key role in improving patient care while advancing sustainable practices.

Data privacy and patient protection remain a top priority. Dr. Khan emphasized the hospital's rigorous approach: "We have a chief information officer who identifies potential weak points and ensures patient data is safeguarded at every step. We utilize technological solutions to secure information throughout the patient journey."

Looking ahead, Burjeel Medical City has ambitious plans for sustainability over the next three to five years. These include expanding green spaces, planting more trees, implementing circular water systems, reducing further use of plastics and paper, and utilizing solar energy across the facility.

When asked for advice to healthcare professionals, Dr. Khan reflected on the evolving challenges in the sector. "There are many challenges in healthcare and sustainability, but it is a very exciting time. We need leaders who understand this nexus, can leverage new tools, and yet act as responsible stewards of resources. Patients depend on us to deliver care that is consistent, compassionate, and well-coordinated."
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff