At Expand North Star 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East joined forces with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE) to present the When Stars Connect podcast — a series spotlighting the innovators shaping the future of Dubai's digital economy.

In line with Dubai's vision to become a global leader in financial technology and smart business solutions, Entrepreneur Middle East spoke with William Saad, General Manager of Alaan, a UAE-based fintech transforming the way companies manage corporate spending through automation and innovation.

Automating the Future of Finance

Alaan provides AI-powered corporate cardsand automated expense platforms that give companies full control and real-time visibility over their spending.

"Our goal is to give companies control — instantly," Saad explained. "We help them move at the speed of now."

From small startups to large enterprises, Alaan's technology replaces manual reporting with instant insights — saving time and improving financial accuracy.

Saad also shared how automation reduces errors and frees teams to focus on innovation.

Dubai's Fintech Momentum

Born and built in Dubai, Alaan thrives in an environment that embraces digital transformation and experimentation. "Dubai's openness to technology allows companies like ours to move fast," Saad said.

The platform's rapid adoption reflects the UAE's commitment to cashless, data-driven business ecosystems — setting new standards for corporate finance management.

In the episodes, Saad also discusses how the UAE's infrastructure gives fintech startups a competitive edge in scaling globally.

Redefining Success in Fintech

"Success isn't just about money," Saad reflected. "It's about peace of mind and purpose — knowing you're helping companies operate better."

By blending AI, agility, and empathy, Alaan is showing that finance innovation can be both human and high-speed.

