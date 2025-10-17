When Stars Connect: How Alaan Empowers Companies to Manage Spending Smarter with AI and Automation "Our goal is to give companies control — instantly."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At Expand North Star 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East joined forces with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE) to present the When Stars Connect podcast — a series spotlighting the innovators shaping the future of Dubai's digital economy.

In line with Dubai's vision to become a global leader in financial technology and smart business solutions, Entrepreneur Middle East spoke with William Saad, General Manager of Alaan, a UAE-based fintech transforming the way companies manage corporate spending through automation and innovation.

Watch the full When Stars Connect conversation with Alaan's Saad using the link above!

Automating the Future of Finance

Alaan provides AI-powered corporate cardsand automated expense platforms that give companies full control and real-time visibility over their spending.

"Our goal is to give companies control — instantly," Saad explained. "We help them move at the speed of now."

From small startups to large enterprises, Alaan's technology replaces manual reporting with instant insights — saving time and improving financial accuracy.

Saad also shared how automation reduces errors and frees teams to focus on innovation.

Dubai's Fintech Momentum

Born and built in Dubai, Alaan thrives in an environment that embraces digital transformation and experimentation. "Dubai's openness to technology allows companies like ours to move fast," Saad said.

The platform's rapid adoption reflects the UAE's commitment to cashless, data-driven business ecosystems — setting new standards for corporate finance management.

In the episodes, Saad also discusses how the UAE's infrastructure gives fintech startups a competitive edge in scaling globally.

Redefining Success in Fintech

"Success isn't just about money," Saad reflected. "It's about peace of mind and purpose — knowing you're helping companies operate better."

By blending AI, agility, and empathy, Alaan is showing that finance innovation can be both human and high-speed.

Watch More from When Stars Connect

Explore more founder stories from the When Stars Connect Podcast Series, brought to you by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy*and Entrepreneur Middle East:
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

Sweet Deal: FIX Dessert Chocolatier Partners Exclusively with Careem

From October 20, 2025, Careem becomes the only destination for the original Dubai Chocolate — as two iconic homegrown brands join forces to redefine indulgence and convenience.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Technology

GITEX Spotlight: Saleem AlBlooshi on Shaping the UAE's Digital Future

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Saleem AlBlooshi, CTO of du, showcased how the company is driving the UAE's digital transformation through cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, 5G+, and sovereign cloud. His vision focuses on creating intelligent ecosystems that enhance public safety, connectivity, and efficiency—empowering communities and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global leader in digital innovation.

By Mina Vucic
Career

This 29-Year-Old's Business Helps Young People Without Work Experience Earn Tens of Thousands and Launch Their Careers: 'You're Not Just Your Major'

Julia Haber, co-founder of Home From College, helps college students and recent graduates bring their "whole self" to the table.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.

Leadership

50 Visionary Women: Joelle Mardinian, Founder and CEO, Clinica Joelle

She has built a strong personal brand over the years, becoming a significant influencer in the beauty industry, especially in the Arab world.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff