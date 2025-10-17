"We're building an economy of the future: one that empowers digital talent, attracts investment, and drives creativity."

At Expand North Star 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East joined forces with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE) to present the When Stars Connect podcast — a series spotlighting the innovators shaping the future of Dubai's digital economy.

Among the standout voices was Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of DCDE, whose leadership is driving the emirate's vision to become the world's most connected startup hub. Watch the full When Stars Connect conversation with Saeed Al Gergawi using the link above.

Building Dubai's Startup Launchpad

"We're building an economy of the future: one that empowers digital talent, attracts investment, and drives creativity," Al Gergawi shared during the podcast.

He explained how the Chamber launched the Startup Guide, a transparent roadmap that helps entrepreneurs navigate licensing, visas, funding, and investment opportunities — along with the Launchpad initiative, designed to streamline setup for startups looking to scale from Dubai.

In this podcast, Al Gergawi also discusses how Dubai Founders HQ functions as a home base for entrepreneurs seeking structure, mentorship, and early traction.

Creating Belonging in the Digital Economy

During the conversation, Al Gergawi emphasized that Dubai's success isn't only about infrastructure; it's about inclusion. "We measure success not only in KPIs but in comfort. Are companies happy here? Do they feel they belong?"

This focus on quality of life, combined with world-class business policies, has made Dubai the region's most desirable home for digital entrepreneurs.

Al Gergawi also highlighted how Dubai's leadership prioritizes the happiness and well-being of founders as a measure of innovation success in the episode.

Empowering the Next Wave of Digital Industries

With the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) aiming to double Dubai's economy by 2033, DCDE is targeting a 20% GDP contribution from the digital sector. Key growth areas include fintech, AI, logistics, and smart city tech.

"Dubai is now a testbed for global innovation," Al Gergawi explained. "You can build, test, and scale from here, and reach the world."

