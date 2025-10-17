When Stars Connect: How Saeed Al Gergawi is Championing Dubai's Digital Transformation Journey "We're building an economy of the future: one that empowers digital talent, attracts investment, and drives creativity."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At Expand North Star 2025, Entrepreneur Middle East joined forces with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE) to present the When Stars Connect podcast — a series spotlighting the innovators shaping the future of Dubai's digital economy.

Among the standout voices was Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of DCDE, whose leadership is driving the emirate's vision to become the world's most connected startup hub. Watch the full When Stars Connect conversation with Saeed Al Gergawi using the link above.

Building Dubai's Startup Launchpad

"We're building an economy of the future: one that empowers digital talent, attracts investment, and drives creativity," Al Gergawi shared during the podcast.

He explained how the Chamber launched the Startup Guide, a transparent roadmap that helps entrepreneurs navigate licensing, visas, funding, and investment opportunities — along with the Launchpad initiative, designed to streamline setup for startups looking to scale from Dubai.

In this podcast, Al Gergawi also discusses how Dubai Founders HQ functions as a home base for entrepreneurs seeking structure, mentorship, and early traction.

Creating Belonging in the Digital Economy

During the conversation, Al Gergawi emphasized that Dubai's success isn't only about infrastructure; it's about inclusion. "We measure success not only in KPIs but in comfort. Are companies happy here? Do they feel they belong?"

This focus on quality of life, combined with world-class business policies, has made Dubai the region's most desirable home for digital entrepreneurs.

Al Gergawi also highlighted how Dubai's leadership prioritizes the happiness and well-being of founders as a measure of innovation success in the episode.

Empowering the Next Wave of Digital Industries

With the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) aiming to double Dubai's economy by 2033, DCDE is targeting a 20% GDP contribution from the digital sector. Key growth areas include fintech, AI, logistics, and smart city tech.

"Dubai is now a testbed for global innovation," Al Gergawi explained. "You can build, test, and scale from here, and reach the world."

Watch More from When Stars Connect

Explore more founder stories from the When Stars Connect podcast series, brought to you by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Entrepreneur Middle East:
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

GITEX Spotlight: Saleem AlBlooshi on Shaping the UAE's Digital Future

At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Saleem AlBlooshi, CTO of du, showcased how the company is driving the UAE's digital transformation through cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, 5G+, and sovereign cloud. His vision focuses on creating intelligent ecosystems that enhance public safety, connectivity, and efficiency—empowering communities and reinforcing the UAE's position as a global leader in digital innovation.

By Mina Vucic
Growth Strategies

Sweet Deal: FIX Dessert Chocolatier Partners Exclusively with Careem

From October 20, 2025, Careem becomes the only destination for the original Dubai Chocolate — as two iconic homegrown brands join forces to redefine indulgence and convenience.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Career

This 29-Year-Old's Business Helps Young People Without Work Experience Earn Tens of Thousands and Launch Their Careers: 'You're Not Just Your Major'

Julia Haber, co-founder of Home From College, helps college students and recent graduates bring their "whole self" to the table.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.

Growth Strategies

When Stars Connect: How MyZoi Is Driving Financial Inclusion Through Human-Centered Fintech Solutions

"The real challenge is adoption—a deep mistrust of digital financial services."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff