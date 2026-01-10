Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In May 2025, an article published by the World Economic Forum (WEF) declared something that has long been quietly understood by many women across the globe —- that "women's health is systematically under-researched despite higher healthcare use."

To raise wider awareness on the topic, a panel discussion at Dubai's 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 brought together three prominent female wellness entrepreneurs and advocates: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Indian actress and founder of ZOY [menstrual and feminine healthcare brand], and co-founder of Secret Alchemist [aromatherapy and wellness platform] and Gataca [longevity supplements]; Mona Sharma, nutritionist and founder of Mona Health, an AI-driven diagnostic healthcare solution; and Shayoon Mendeluk (Shayoon), holistic healer and founder of The LightForce Center, a holistic healing and spiritual wellness centre.

"When I started my podcast there was a lot of guilt i had to overcome for asking certain questions," said Prabhu during the panel discussion, titled 'The Female Creators Redefining Health.' "Every woman should feel enabled to ask questions and demand equality from their healthcare providers. When I started out there was information around me, but it was a dark place....For context, I started because of my autoimmune disease and eventually quit my job for two. years so that I could process all this fragmented knowledge. But not everyone can do that; not everyone can quit their job to look after their health solely. So my aim is to ensure no one feels as helpless as I did, and is able to get access to evidence-led knowledge and not be gaslit by what the system says.

The ramifications of an under-researched female wellness ecosystem are certainly being felt more by women today than ever before. As such, the panel highlighted the importance of listening to women and their health-related struggles. "Women especially with darker complexios are underrepresented in data," noted Sharma. "How many of us here have symptoms but are not able to ask their healthcare providers. This is particularly where technology is so important in enabling solutions catered to women."

To put this into perspective, a 2024 report by the Association of American Medical Colleges notes that "before 1993, women were rarely included in clinical trials." In flipping the script, however, the role of health and wellness influencers cannot be understated. "When truth is served with intention, that becomes connection," noted Shayoon. "We were taught to suppress our voices, but it is so important to understand how you can use your truth. I want people to tell me the truth, not small talk. My biggest advice to women understanding their health will be to create a space to replace fear with curiosity."

Indeed, from breaking down stigma around female health-related discourse to introducing topics that have rarely been addressed by mainstream health institutions, the likes of Prabhu, Sharma, and Shayoon have been instrumental in ensuring more women are informed about their bodies and health.

Prabhu also highlighted that the ultimate goal of health and wellness creators is to help women gain agency over their choices and bodies. "We're often told we need to be quiet and accept half truths," she said. "And although this upsets the status quo, it is absolutely necessary. I know firsthand because of all the trolling I faced with the pivot to healthcare, how shaky this ground is when you start to ask questions. This is more important than it ever has been."