In Pictures: Rolex Draws Inspiration From Nature For Its Design Of The 2023 Oscars Greenroom

As the antechamber of the Oscars, the Greenroom -for which Rolex, as its official host, develops an original décor each year- drew inspiration from the rainforest this time around.

Swiss watchmaker Rolex celebrated the natural world in its design of the 2023 Oscars Greenroom, with the decor showcasing a palette of neutral tones and shades reminiscent of plants.

Image courtesy Rolex.

Adorned with woven materials, its walls, upholstered in natural tones, formed a cocoon, punctuated by ornamental objects in the shapes and colors of tropical vegetation.

A ceiling of exotic leaves evoked a lush canopy, while a curtain of carved bamboo created a welcoming alcove.

Image courtesy Rolex.

Bespoke furniture with smooth, round contours completed the elegant picture.

In this space, the use of materials -fibers, ceramic, glass- that are all sustainably sourced, gave pride of place to exceptional craftsmanship.

Image courtesy Rolex.

This meticulous work, steeped in rich heritage, echoed the standards of Rolex's watchmaking expertise, while also poetically expressing the brand's commitment to the preservation of our ecosystems, as part of its Perpetual Planet Initiative.

