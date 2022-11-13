The Executive Selection: Aesop

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Got a long flight coming up? Then Aesop's Departure Kit is the perfect companion for a jetsetter such as yourself.

Aesop Aesop departure kit

With an impressive seven products that are in-flight and cabin luggage-friendly, the kit covers everything for all your skin and body care needs. Our favorite is the Blue Chamomile Facial Hydrating Masque, which boasts an intense hydrating formulation to ensure your skin stays cool and refreshed.

To use, simply apply a generous layer over the face and neck after cleansing. Keep on hand for in-flight use, or to refresh your skin discreetly upon arrival. The kit also includes the Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash, Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol, Cedar & Citrus Lip Salve, and more.

