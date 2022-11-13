The Executive Selection: Aesop

Got a long flight coming up? Then Aesop's Departure Kit is the perfect companion for a jetsetter such as yourself.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Got a long flight coming up? Then Aesop's Departure Kit is the perfect companion for a jetsetter such as yourself.

Aesop
Aesop departure kit

With an impressive seven products that are in-flight and cabin luggage-friendly, the kit covers everything for all your skin and body care needs. Our favorite is the Blue Chamomile Facial Hydrating Masque, which boasts an intense hydrating formulation to ensure your skin stays cool and refreshed.

To use, simply apply a generous layer over the face and neck after cleansing. Keep on hand for in-flight use, or to refresh your skin discreetly upon arrival. The kit also includes the Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash, Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol, Cedar & Citrus Lip Salve, and more.

Related: The Executive Selection: NIOD

Most Popular

Business News

Former Disney Actress Says She Makes 10 Times More Money Doing Porn: 'I Am Having So Much More Fun.'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business Culture

7 Outdated Habits That Will Paralyze Your Business

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

Side Hustle

14 Easy Ways to Make Extra Money at Home

R.L. Adams

R.L. Adams

Read More