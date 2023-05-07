The Executive Selection: Amiri Spring/Summer 2023

Los Angeles native Mike Amiri launched his namesake brand in 2014, and the Amiri label is today billed as one of the fastest growing businesses in the American luxury fashion market.

Image courtesy Amiri.

For its Spring/ Summer 2023 line, Amiri has been inspired by "Californian clear sky dreaming," with the collection conjuring up a world of limitless possibility. Image courtesy Amiri.

Set inside Paris' Jardin des Plantes, the season's emblematic signatures are framed: relaxed, reconstructed tailoring, contemporary craft, and the house's skate-inspired MA-1 sneaker silhouette.

