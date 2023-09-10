This is a scent that Amouage CEO Renaud Salmon describes as one that develops as "a complete surprise," opening with vibrant mandarin, but then leading unexpectedly to an effortlessly sophisticated base of oud.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Since its creation in 2010, Amouage's Library Collection has been the territory where the revered Omani High Perfumery house has presented some of its most daring compositions, featuring adventurous ideas, fearless innovation, and bold contrasts. And all of these attributes are clearly evident in its latest creation, the Opus XV – King Blue.

Bringing together the perception-bending uniqueness of surrealism as depicted by René Magritte in The Art Of Living, as well as the open-spirited ethos of the Salon De Mayo, Opus XV – King Blue is a perfume of endless questions, curious detours, and unforeseen revelations.

Indeed, it's a scent that Amouage CEO Renaud Salmon describes as one that develops as "a complete surprise," opening with vibrant mandarin, but then leading unexpectedly to an effortlessly sophisticated base of oud. But the oud is also unlike any that Amouage has released before- it is almost ferociously animalic, and when linked to the patchouli, incense, and sandalwood in the composition, it growls on the wearer's skin with untamed, primordial passion.

Related: The Executive Selection: Givenchy Gentleman Society