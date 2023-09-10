The Executive Selection: Amouage This is a scent that Amouage CEO Renaud Salmon describes as one that develops as "a complete surprise," opening with vibrant mandarin, but then leading unexpectedly to an effortlessly sophisticated base of oud.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amouage

Since its creation in 2010, Amouage's Library Collection has been the territory where the revered Omani High Perfumery house has presented some of its most daring compositions, featuring adventurous ideas, fearless innovation, and bold contrasts. And all of these attributes are clearly evident in its latest creation, the Opus XV – King Blue.

Bringing together the perception-bending uniqueness of surrealism as depicted by René Magritte in The Art Of Living, as well as the open-spirited ethos of the Salon De Mayo, Opus XV – King Blue is a perfume of endless questions, curious detours, and unforeseen revelations.

Indeed, it's a scent that Amouage CEO Renaud Salmon describes as one that develops as "a complete surprise," opening with vibrant mandarin, but then leading unexpectedly to an effortlessly sophisticated base of oud. But the oud is also unlike any that Amouage has released before- it is almost ferociously animalic, and when linked to the patchouli, incense, and sandalwood in the composition, it growls on the wearer's skin with untamed, primordial passion.

Related: The Executive Selection: Givenchy Gentleman Society
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Lifestyle Fragrance scents and perfumes

Most Popular

See all
Business Models

The Middle East is Emerging as a Serious Startup Hotspot — Here's What Entrepreneurs Worldwide Can Learn

As governments continue to foster entrepreneurship, and with increasing global interest in the region, the Middle East is emerging as a hotspot for global startups.

By Henri Al Helaly
Science & Technology

Why Saudi Arabia is the Future Frontier for Global Entrepreneurs

The Saudi horizon is vast, and it's gleaming with golden opportunities for the discerning entrepreneur.

By Henri Al Helaly
Data & Recovery

SEO 2018: 15 Rules for Dominating Online Search Results

There is limitless opportunity online, if you can be found.

By R.L. Adams
Branding

5 Ways Writing and Publishing a Book Can Elevate Your Brand

Here are five ways in which becoming an author can significantly increase your brand's reach and visibility.

By Tom Freiling
Thought Leaders

25 Common Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs

Do you have what it takes to get through hard times? Here are the traits that help home-based business owners thrive.

By James Stephenson
Growing a Business

4 Ways to Entice Departing Talent to Return

The day that employee you wish hadn't quit leaves is the best time to begin wooing her back.

By Heather R. Huhman