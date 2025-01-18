Breitling presents the limited edition of its new MENA exclusive timepiece.

Swiss watchmaker Breitling presents a new Middle East exclusive timepiece, the limited- edition Chronomat Automatic GMT 40, with a striking new Teal dial color inspired by the region's deep, vibrant hues with Indian numerals on the dial.

Only 200 pieces are available in this limited edition, region exclusive design that is a testament to Breitling's commitment to sophisticated Middle Eastern style.

