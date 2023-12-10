10 years after the launch (and success!) of Charlotte's Magic Cream, Charlotte Tilbury MBE, founder, Chairman, President, and Chief Creative Officer of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, has now reinvented the British brand's award-winning creation as Charlotte's Magic Water Cream.

Image courtesy Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

This lightweight, fragrance-free, immediate-skinrevival, gel-cream moisturizer has a unique, bouncy, cloud-like texture, and it will instantly sink into the skin for the best dewy, freshwater glow of your life. And how does it do all that? Well, Charlotte's Magic Water Cream has been infused with a matrix of targeted ingredients- from niacinamide that helps balance skin and reduce the look of pores, to a biopeptide complex that improves the appearance of skin tone and texture.

Image courtesy Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

Plus, it also features Charlotte's Unique Waterlocking Fusion Technology- a hydrating blend of ingredients that work in synergy and train the skin barrier to retain more moisture, while also effectively delivering hydration with every application. Massage a pea-sized amount of Charlotte's Magic Water Cream into freshly cleansed skin as part of your morning routine- the results will speak for themselves.

