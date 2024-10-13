Get All Access for $5/mo

The Executive Selection: Christian Louboutin Loubibelle Lip Oil Christian Louboutin has come out with four chic new shades of its iconic Loubibelle lip oil.

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Christian Louboutin

With the captivating names of Neon Sunset, Rose Paradise, Rouge Louboutin, and Crystal Show, Christian Louboutin has come out with four chic new shades of its iconic Loubibelle lip oil.

But beyond the beauty of glowy, oiled lips that you can expect from them, there is a level of nourishing care that over time, visibly moisturizes the lips.

Source: Christian Louboutin

Swipe on for soft and lasting hydration, infused with a delicious floral fragrance with hints of pear and vanilla. Housed in a crystal-clear casing featuring a mermaid tail pattern, this precious oil can be applied generously any time, any place.

Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

