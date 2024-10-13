Christian Louboutin has come out with four chic new shades of its iconic Loubibelle lip oil.

But beyond the beauty of glowy, oiled lips that you can expect from them, there is a level of nourishing care that over time, visibly moisturizes the lips.

Source: Christian Louboutin

Swipe on for soft and lasting hydration, infused with a delicious floral fragrance with hints of pear and vanilla. Housed in a crystal-clear casing featuring a mermaid tail pattern, this precious oil can be applied generously any time, any place.

