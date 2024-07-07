Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

The Executive Selection: Clean Rebel Founded by Biljana Markova, Clean Rebel is a new Dubai-based eco-luxury skincare brand offering clean, high-performance products that have been meticulously crafted to nourish both the skin and the soul.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Clean Rebel

Image courtesy Clean Rebel.

While making sure every ingredient is safe and effective, each product is made with the finest food-grade organic and vegan oils, floral waters, and essences, and is free from hormone disruptors, known carcinogens, and skin irritants. In addition, Clean Rebel makes use of ingredients that are sourced ethically and sustainably, thanks to partnerships with suppliers who share the same values.

Image courtesy Clean Rebel.

Its debut collection, The Essence Collection, offers a luxurious array of facial skincare products meticulously crafted to cleanse, nourish, and rejuvenate your skin. This collection includes a cleanser, toner, active serum, facial oil, and an exfoliating paste. Each product is formulated with natural active ingredients like rosa damascena flower water from Bulgaria, organic pistachio seed oil from Sicily, and organic jojoba oil from Palestine, creating a sensory experience that indulges and revitalizes.

Related: A Return To Roots: Black Flamingo Beauty Co-Founders Mona Gulaid And Mariam Abdillahi Have Created A UAE-Based Natural Skincare Brand That Pays Homage To Their Native Somaliland
