Los Angeles-headquartered anti-aging and advanced skincare solutions brand Dr. Provenance has announced its global skincare debut Dubai!

Meticulously crafted by a team of highly qualified skincare specialists, the brand embodies over 30 years of cutting-edge scientific research.

Indeed, at the core of Dr. Provenance's innovative approach is the brand's CLRN6™ formula, an expertly crafted complex of unique patented molecular peptides, lipids, and nutrients.

Our main pick from the plethora of products on offer in this gender-inclusive skincare brand is the Dr. Provenance anti-wrinkle serum, a specially formulated solution that aims to renew and nourish your skin as you sleep.

This super hydrating serum also delivers visibly brighter, plumped skin while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and other signs of aging.