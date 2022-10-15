The Executive Selection: Ex Nihilo

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you're looking for a new scent that will sweep you off your feet, take a look at Ex Nihilo's Fleur Nacrotique Extrait de Parfum.

Ex Nihilo

With gentle floral and woody notes, the scent has been concocted by renowned French perfumer Quentin Bisch, and it was released in the summer of 2022.

Source: Ex Nihilo

Reminiscent of peonies enveloped in woody accords, it also features notes of moss and musk, topped with scents of lychee, jasmine, and orange blossom.

