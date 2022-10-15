The Executive Selection: Ex Nihilo
With gentle floral and woody notes, the scent has been concocted by renowned French perfumer Quentin Bisch, and it was released in the summer of 2022.
If you're looking for a new scent that will sweep you off your feet, take a look at Ex Nihilo's Fleur Nacrotique Extrait de Parfum.
Source: Ex Nihilo
Reminiscent of peonies enveloped in woody accords, it also features notes of moss and musk, topped with scents of lychee, jasmine, and orange blossom.
