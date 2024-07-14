French Maison Guerlain is adding a new olfactory dimension to its iconic men's collection- for the first time in its history, it is extending its Vétiver, Habit Rouge, and L'Homme Idéal creations into parfums.

French Maison Guerlain is adding a new olfactory dimension to its iconic men's collection- for the first time in its history, it is extending its Vétiver, Habit Rouge, and L'Homme Idéal creations into parfums, which represent the most concentrated and precious expressions of fragrance in perfume.

Image courtesy Guerlain.

Taking inspiration from the world of spirits, Guerlain Maison Perfumer Delphine Jelk has given these iconic olfactory signatures a new sense of intensity and power. For instance, Vétiver Le Parfum has been crafted like an infused gin- it opens with explosively aromatic notes of delicately bitter juniper berry.

Image courtesy Guerlain.

As for L'Homme Idéal Le Parfum, it plays up the subtle, yet rich and sensual character of the original fragrance, which is known for having been a bold take on contemporary masculinity. Finally, inspired by the intense yet warm character of a bourbon, Habit Rouge Le Parfum evokes all the tonalities of rum, with its accord being the perfect showcase for Guerlain's exclusive vanilla tincture.

Image courtesy Guerlain.

So, which of these three new irresistible one-of-akind fragrances will you be pick? Our suggestion: get them all.

