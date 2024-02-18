Versatility seems to be the name of the game for the Fall/Winter 2024 menswear collection released by French luxury design house Hermés.

Image courtesy Hermès.

Described as "a ruckus of registers, shapes, and figures from the menswear wardrobe," the line features clothing whose construction has been reinvented playfully with shapes and counter shapes, cuts and cut-outs, and graphic signatures.

Image courtesy Hermès.

Garments are reversible, superimposable, and transformable, with the materials used to craft them including dipped lambskin and stirrup leather, deerskin flannel, iridescent wool cloth, and more.

Image courtesy Hermès.

Add to that a muted palette that lights up in acid strokes and deep shimmers, and you get a sophistication that breaks free from beneath all of the apparent irreverence.

