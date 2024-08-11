Get All Access for $5/mo

The Executive Selection: Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Absolu With "a striking aroma that leaves one feverish," the Scandal Absolu is for those unforgettable nights that leave behind an intoxicating scent.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jean Paul Gaultier

Rich and intoxicating notes imagined by perfumers Daphné Buggy, Fabrice Pellegrin, and Ane Ayo make up the new Scandal Absolu fragrance from the French house of Jean Paul Gaultier.

Image courtesy Jean Paul Gaultier.

With "a striking aroma that leaves one feverish," the Scandal Absolu is for those unforgettable nights that leave behind an intoxicating scent. An incredibly gourmand chestnut first sparks the senses to venture into the woody scents of sumptuous sandalwood. And deep in the heart is the golden flesh of an irresistible mirabelle plum. We want more!

