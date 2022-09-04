The Executive Selection: Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld has collaborated with Sustainability Ambassador Amber Valletta to celebrate eco-conscious style in its Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Indeed, the line reveals ready-to-wear investment pieces and sleek accessories made from organic, recycled, and environmentally conscious materials sourced with minimal ecological and social impact.

Serving the classic, tailored style for which the luxury brand is known, the capsule collection features a tailored blazer and trouser set, a biker jacket and a pleated bag, with neutral hues like beige, khaki green, and classic black.

And be it with its use of organic cotton produced without harmful chemicals, or a cactus-based alternative to leather designed by Mexican startup Desserto, this brand is clearly walking the talk when it comes to being green.

