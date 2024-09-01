This eau de parfum, a masterful creation by Antoine Maisondieu, captures the true essence of the peach, delivering a fragrance that is both vibrant and unexpected.

L'Artisan Parfumeur's A Fleur de Pêche stands as a testament to the French house's commitment to bold compositions and unconventional combinations. This eau de parfum, a masterful creation by Antoine Maisondieu, captures the true essence of the peach, delivering a fragrance that is both vibrant and unexpected.

Image courtesy L'Artisan Parfumeur.

From the first spritz, A Fleur de Pêche envelops you in the luscious scent of peach flesh, its yellow and zesty tones perfectly balanced with the brightness of bergamot and the warmth of sensual rosewood. As the fragrance develops, the heart note unveils a sweet, floral, and fruity blend, enhanced by a touch of calone, evoking a salty breeze that adds a refreshing twist. The base notes linger on the skin, reminiscent of the soft, velvety texture of peach skin, intertwined with the woody depth of patchouli and the creamy richness of tonka bean.

