Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

The Executive Selection: L'artisan Parfumeur A Fleur De Pêche This eau de parfum, a masterful creation by Antoine Maisondieu, captures the true essence of the peach, delivering a fragrance that is both vibrant and unexpected.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

L'Artisan Parfumeur

L'Artisan Parfumeur's A Fleur de Pêche stands as a testament to the French house's commitment to bold compositions and unconventional combinations. This eau de parfum, a masterful creation by Antoine Maisondieu, captures the true essence of the peach, delivering a fragrance that is both vibrant and unexpected.

Image courtesy L'Artisan Parfumeur.

From the first spritz, A Fleur de Pêche envelops you in the luscious scent of peach flesh, its yellow and zesty tones perfectly balanced with the brightness of bergamot and the warmth of sensual rosewood. As the fragrance develops, the heart note unveils a sweet, floral, and fruity blend, enhanced by a touch of calone, evoking a salty breeze that adds a refreshing twist. The base notes linger on the skin, reminiscent of the soft, velvety texture of peach skin, intertwined with the woody depth of patchouli and the creamy richness of tonka bean.

Related: The Executive Selection: 1309 Studios' The 11th Odyssey
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Worried About AI Stealing Your Job? A New Report Calls These 10 Careers 'AI-Proof'

AI could automate a quarter of jobs across industries in the next six years, according to Goldman Sachs estimates. These are the positions least likely to be negatively affected.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

This 26-Year-Old Dental Student Spent $25 to Start a Side Hustle That Can Earn $500 for Just a Few Hours of Work: 'There Is Nothing More Satisfying'

Emely Cepeda wanted to earn extra cash, but as a full-time student, she needed a flexible gig.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How to Motivate Your Sales Team to Keep Your Customers Happy and Business Growing

From the acquisition right through to the point of sale, the process of building an impenetrable sales team isn't complex but it is calculated.

By Solomon Thimothy
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Social Media

How TikTok Changed the Social Media Game With Its Unique Algorithm

Here's what makes TikTok's algorithm different from other social media platforms and how the algorithm led to the app's explosive growth.

By AJ Kumar
Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Strategies for Leaders to Future-Proof Their Workforce

To adapt to shifts, create an environment that encourages constant learning and invest in the right tools and strategies for ongoing success.

By Pedro A. Barboglio Murra