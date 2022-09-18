The Executive Selection: Malone Souliers

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Designed in London and handcrafted in Italy, the Malone Souliers Spring/ Summer 2022 men's collection is an ode to time spent as relaxed and idle days under the Mediterranean sun.

Featuring a range of laidback loafers, lace-ups, and sneakers, it's hard to pick a favorite from this line created by Malone Souliers founder and Creative Director Mary Alice Malone.

Having said that, for workdays, we're definitely leaning towards the Jean, a fun take on a lace-up shoe with a signature strap, whilst for after-work hours and weekends, we'd opt for the Tema, a contemporary suede loafer in soft caramel.

