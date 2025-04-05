The Executive Selection: Milena Aesthetic Clinic The driving force behind Milena Aesthetic Clinic is dermatologist and aesthetic doctor. Dr. Milena Mansuri.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Milena Aesthetic Clinic helps you write your own beauty and success story.

They achieve this by combining innovative technology with a team of highly skilled professionals who are dedicated to your well-being. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of non-surgical aesthetic treatments, catering to diverse needs and goals- from skin rejuvenation, body contouring, to having any aesthetic and health problems, like hair loss or acne, they have a solution for you.

Our pick is the popular HydraFacial treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, and infuses the skin with nourishing serums, leaving you with a radiant glow.

The driving force behind Milena Aesthetic Clinic is dermatologist and aesthetic doctor. Dr. Milena Mansuri. But she is not just a leading cosmetic doctor, but also a sought- after speaker at prestigious international conferences and an official trainer for industry giants like Ellipsis, Cutera, and Endolift.

Ready to embark on your own journey of beauty and self-improvement, visit Milena Aesthetic Clinic, Al Safa 1, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Mardoof building, Block C, Second floor, Office 218.

Source: Milena Aesthetic Clinic

Related: The Executive Selection: Anita Dongre Expands in the Middle East
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

90% of Your Business Could Be Automated With Just These 4 Tools

Discover four AI agents to boost revenue, efficiency and growth — without hiring.

By Ben Angel
Business News

'Keep Your Head When All About You Are Losing Theirs': Here's Warren Buffett's Classic Advice As Stock Market Plunges on Tariff Announcement

Warren Buffett's 2017 letter to shareholders has taken on new life after President Trump's tariff announcement.

By David James
Starting a Business

What Business School Won't Tell You About Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is often glamorized, but the real journey is far more complex than what business school teaches.

By Ifelade Ayodele
Business News

'Can Make a Ton of Money': Kevin O'Leary Says This Is the Most Overlooked Startup Opportunity Right Now

Don't sleep on the service industry, says the longtime Shark and venture capitalist.

By Erin Davis
Business News

'When I Get Paid, You Get Paid': Software Engineers Looking for Work Are Promising $10,000 or More to Anyone Who Can Help Them Land a Job

One job seeker has already found employment after posting the offer on LinkedIn.

By Sherin Shibu