Milena Aesthetic Clinic helps you write your own beauty and success story.

They achieve this by combining innovative technology with a team of highly skilled professionals who are dedicated to your well-being. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of non-surgical aesthetic treatments, catering to diverse needs and goals- from skin rejuvenation, body contouring, to having any aesthetic and health problems, like hair loss or acne, they have a solution for you.

Our pick is the popular HydraFacial treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, and infuses the skin with nourishing serums, leaving you with a radiant glow.

The driving force behind Milena Aesthetic Clinic is dermatologist and aesthetic doctor. Dr. Milena Mansuri. But she is not just a leading cosmetic doctor, but also a sought- after speaker at prestigious international conferences and an official trainer for industry giants like Ellipsis, Cutera, and Endolift.

Ready to embark on your own journey of beauty and self-improvement, visit Milena Aesthetic Clinic, Al Safa 1, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Mardoof building, Block C, Second floor, Office 218.

