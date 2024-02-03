The Executive Selection: Molton Brown Created by Senior Perfumer Nathalie Koobus, this fragrance is a modern take on a classic fougère, and it is instantly stimulating yet soothing.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Molton Brown

The wild meets the refined in the new Wild Mint and Lavandin collection that's been launched by British fragrance maker Molton Brown.

Created by Senior Perfumer Nathalie Koobus, this fragrance is a modern take on a classic fougère, and it is instantly stimulating yet soothing.

Source: Molton Brown

While the Eau de Toilette features sensuous orris root against the grounding influence of rich sandalwood and tonka bean, the Eau de Parfum has creamy nutmeg as the signature note, and as a warm balance to tonic mint, it leaves a dry down that's addictive, takes hold, and leaves a naturally sophisticated impression.

