The Executive Selection: Polynucleotides Treatments Milena Aesthetic Clinic offers a comprehensive range of non-surgical aesthetic treatments, catering to diverse needs and goals.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Milena Aesthetics Clinic

The delicate under-eye area is often one of the first places to show signs of ageing, such as fine lines, puffiness, dullness, and a general loss of firmness.

The revolutionary polynucleotides treatments have proved to be a game-changer - rather than masking the problem, they work deep within the skin to repair and rejuvenate on a cellular level. The molecules stimulate your body's own collagen production, encourage tissue regeneration, and deeply hydrate the skin — all of which help restore a smoother, firmer, and more refreshed appearance. Unlike traditional fillers, polynucleotides don't just "fill in" lines — they help your skin heal and rebuild itself naturally, making them perfect for those looking for a subtle, more natural-looking boost.

Dr Olga Vnukova, a certified doctor-dermatologist, cosmetologist from Dubai-based Milena Aesthetic Clinic, explains that the treatment brings several benefits, including softening fine lines and wrinkles, helping reduce dark circles and under-eye puffiness, and boosting elasticity, firmness, and overall skin tone. "The treatments are gentle and safe for the sensitive eye area, and great for both prevention and correction," she adds.

Source: Milena Aesthetic Clinic

This treatment can be an effective addition to your skincare routine, especially if you are seeking to address common under-eye concerns.

If you are ready to experience this treatment, visit Milena Aesthetic Clinic, Al Safa 1, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Mardoof building, Block C, Second floor, Office 218.

Related: The Executive Selection: Jaeger-LeCoultre
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

From Prompt to Profit — How To Build a Side Hustle Using ChatGPT

Discover the AI blueprint that turned a simple sponge idea into a successful business earning $75,000 in this exclusive Entrepreneur+ workshop.

By Mark Klekas
Science & Technology

3 AI Tools to Help You Start a Profitable Solo Business in 2025

Ready to automate your business and scale without a team? This video is your step-by-step guide.

By Ben Angel
Business News

Here's How Much a Typical Google Employee Makes in a Year

Compensation for the median Google employee was up 5% in 2024 compared to 2023, according to a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Warren Buffett Says to Forget About 10,000 Hours of Practice — If You Want to Master Something, Do This Instead

At the 2025 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, the "Oracle of Omaha" described the systematic approach to success that has worked so well for him over his storied career.

By David James
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu