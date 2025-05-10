You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The delicate under-eye area is often one of the first places to show signs of ageing, such as fine lines, puffiness, dullness, and a general loss of firmness.

The revolutionary polynucleotides treatments have proved to be a game-changer - rather than masking the problem, they work deep within the skin to repair and rejuvenate on a cellular level. The molecules stimulate your body's own collagen production, encourage tissue regeneration, and deeply hydrate the skin — all of which help restore a smoother, firmer, and more refreshed appearance. Unlike traditional fillers, polynucleotides don't just "fill in" lines — they help your skin heal and rebuild itself naturally, making them perfect for those looking for a subtle, more natural-looking boost.

Dr Olga Vnukova, a certified doctor-dermatologist, cosmetologist from Dubai-based Milena Aesthetic Clinic, explains that the treatment brings several benefits, including softening fine lines and wrinkles, helping reduce dark circles and under-eye puffiness, and boosting elasticity, firmness, and overall skin tone. "The treatments are gentle and safe for the sensitive eye area, and great for both prevention and correction," she adds.

This treatment can be an effective addition to your skincare routine, especially if you are seeking to address common under-eye concerns.

