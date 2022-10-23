The Executive Selection: Ray-Ban
Channel your Top Gun dreams with a pair of timeless Aviator frames from Ray-Ban's newly released capsule collection.
The range offers has something for everyone: the Classic Aviator that generations have come to know and love, the Outdoorsman, which has been specifically designed for those who enjoy hunting and fishing, and the Shooter, which offers a vintage twist on the sunglasses.
Each pair comes in gold with classic G-15 green lenses and the signature logo etched in the same tone, and take it with you when you travel in the exclusive camel-colored case produced for this collection.
