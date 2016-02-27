Get All Access for $5/mo

The Executive Selection: Richard Mille Rafael Nadal, global influencer, award winning athlete, and dashing man about town, was most recently seen in Qatar wearing nothing less than a rare Richard Mille timepiece produced in only 50 models.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rafael Nadal and Adel Ali Bin Ali at the Richard Mille Doha Boutique.

Rafael Nadal, global influencer, award winning athlete, and dashing man about town, was most recently seen in Qatar wearing nothing less than a rare Richard Mille timepiece produced in only 50 models. The RM 27-02 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal, a feat of engineering and industrial design, is shown here on Nadal during his visit to the newly launched Richard Mille Doha boutique, having visited the luxury brand's Middle East outlet during the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2016.

Image credit: Richard Mille

In partnership with Ali Bin Ali Watches & Jewelry, the luxury mainstay's newest outlet is located on The Pearl. Tennis champion Nadal will be putting his eponymous fine showpiece to the stress test during his high impact matches. All in good time, my friend, all in good time.

