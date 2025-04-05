The Executive Selection: RM UP-01 Ultraflat Ferrari by Richard Mille and Ferrari The RM 43-01 Tourbillon Split- Seconds Chronograph Ferrari is a limited edition collection.

Richard Mille and Ferrari

In 2022, Richard Mille and Ferrari delivered their first masterpiece, the RM UP-01 Ultraflat Ferrari – a watch just 1,75 mm thick, stunned industry observers and fans from both brands.

Now, the second creation from this partnership reinvents Richard Mille's most complex high- complication format, the tourbillon split-second chronograph, through a dynamic creative exchange between Maranello and Les Breuleux to create the RM 43-01 Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph Ferrari.

The RM 43-01 Tourbillon Split- Seconds Chronograph Ferrari is limited to 75 pieces in microblasted and polished grade 5 titanium with a Carbon TPT® caseband; and 75 in Carbon TPT®, a lightweight and durable thin-ply composite used exclusively for Richard Mille.

