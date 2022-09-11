The Executive Selection: Salvatore Ferragamo

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Featured as part of Salvatore Ferragamo's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, the Vega Chrono is a timepiece that certainly catches our attention.

Salvatore Ferragamo

With geometrical styles reminiscent of the House's contemporary minimalism, the Vega Chrono features a three-hand style, a date display, and three chronograph subdials.

Powered by Swiss quartz movement, the watch shows off the brand's signature Guilloché bezel, and we also like its stainless-steel case, as well as the array of dial options in silver, blue, or green.

Whether you use the black rubber strap, or the bracelet in silver and rose gold, you can rest assured the Vega Chrono will be a great addition to your ensemble.

