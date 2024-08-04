You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It was in 2021 that Los Angeles-based Palestinian duo Simi and Haze Khadra launched SimiHaze Beauty, a forward-thinking beauty brand that celebrates individuality, creativity, and self-expression.

Image courtesy SimiHaze Beauty.

It has now come out with Sun Flush - All Over Face Tint Liquid Blush, which is a multi-use product designed to give you an instant, effortlessly fresh look, perfect for both cheeks and eyes.

Image courtesy SimiHaze Beauty.

But Sun Flush is more than just a beauty product- it has also been formulated to soothe and hydrate, ensuring your skin feels as good as it looks.

Image courtesy SimiHaze Beauty.

Plus, SUN FLUSH is crafted from 70% renewable materials, which reinforces the brand's dedication to eco-friendly beauty solutions.

