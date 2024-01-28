Founded by Saudi entrepreneur Sara Al Rashed, Asteri is an innovative clean beauty brand that aims to celebrate the strength and uniqueness of Arab women.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded by Saudi entrepreneur Sara Al Rashed, Asteri is an innovative clean beauty brand that aims to celebrate the strength and uniqueness of Arab women. This would, therefore, explain why Asteri chose to celebrate sisterhood in the "Modern Arab Beauty" campaign that it put out to launch its second collection of products.

Image courtesy Asteri.

In line with Asteri's mission to redefine the way we experience cosmetics, this particular collection features captivating colors, luxurious textures, and empowering products that both embrace and celebrate one's unique beauty.

Image courtesy Asteri.

Be it with the all-new Super Massive Kohl liner that comes in three new shades, or with the Aria Highlighting and Contour Sticks that allow you to sculpt your features to perfection, get ready to see your entire look elevated thanks to Asteri.

Related: UAE-Based Ethical Luxury Brand Abadia Is Reimagining Fashion For The Contemporary Woman