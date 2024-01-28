The Executive Selection: Asteri Founded by Saudi entrepreneur Sara Al Rashed, Asteri is an innovative clean beauty brand that aims to celebrate the strength and uniqueness of Arab women.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Asteri

Founded by Saudi entrepreneur Sara Al Rashed, Asteri is an innovative clean beauty brand that aims to celebrate the strength and uniqueness of Arab women. This would, therefore, explain why Asteri chose to celebrate sisterhood in the "Modern Arab Beauty" campaign that it put out to launch its second collection of products.

Image courtesy Asteri.

In line with Asteri's mission to redefine the way we experience cosmetics, this particular collection features captivating colors, luxurious textures, and empowering products that both embrace and celebrate one's unique beauty.

Image courtesy Asteri.

Be it with the all-new Super Massive Kohl liner that comes in three new shades, or with the Aria Highlighting and Contour Sticks that allow you to sculpt your features to perfection, get ready to see your entire look elevated thanks to Asteri.

Related: UAE-Based Ethical Luxury Brand Abadia Is Reimagining Fashion For The Contemporary Woman
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

Lifestyle Cosmetics

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

"We Got Funded!" UAE-Based Silkhaus Raises Undisclosed Multi-Million-Dollar Pre-Series A Round As It Doubles Down On Expansion Plans

Silkhaus' tech-driven platform promises asset owners an income that is 20-40% more than what can be earned via traditional rental models.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Collaboration

Successful Entrepreneurs Need These 3 People Skills

Being an effective communicator is not just about how articulate you are, though that's important - it's also about how well you connect with people and the relationships you can form. Fortunately, "being good with people" is a skill you can learn (and need to learn) if you want to be successful.

By Krista Mashore
Branding

How to Position Yourself as the Go-To Expert in Your Niche

Personal branding is something that every business owner and entrepreneur needs to focus on, as it may be the greatest investment you can make in your professional career.

By Erica McMillan
Operations & Logistics

4 Cash Flow Trends To Know About in 2024

Effective cash flow management is pivotal for sustained success. What changes can businesses anticipate and leverage from these trends to improve their financial strategies and successfully adapt to the changing landscape?

By Nick Chandi
Thought Leaders

Jessica Simpson's Billion-Dollar Secret: 'Being Underestimated Is a Superpower'

Building a fashion empire has taught the pop star that when people assume you're clueless, it only gives you more time to prove them wrong.

By Frances Dodds
Starting a Business

Leveling The Playing Field: Aziz Gamil, Co-Founder And CEO, Santra

UAE-based online marketplace Santra is helping home-based businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in an ever-growing food industry.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed