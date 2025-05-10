THEODORE embarks on an audacious journey beyond its illustrious legacy, stepping into the realm of sophisticated menswear."

THEODORE emanates from a distinguished heritage of crafting bespoke textiles and designing garments for connoisseurs of refined luxury.

For over 50 years, its founders have mastered the art of sourcing the finest fabrics and tailoring pieces that transcend fashion, becoming true expressions of individuality. Today, THEODORE embarks on an audacious journey beyond its illustrious legacy, stepping into the realm of sophisticated menswear."

