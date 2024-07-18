Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

No matter the sector, the size or the success of any company, the most common point that comes around each time remains the same: the brand matters. It's no different in the restaurant industry, at least to a certain size. We all see the power and might of the big chains, and the money thrown at brand creation may be intimidating to the small and medium players out here. But when you are starting your first business, this all can seem like a galaxy away, and each misstep can feel cataclysmic. And yet, even five years ago when we at Yolk Brands were setting up our humble outfit, the message was clear; we aren't here to start a restaurant, we're here to build a brand. But why does that matter anyway? Here's an explainer:

1. A brand is more than a logo.

We all get caught up in this, and so do the very designers creating the logo. Don't get me wrong, it is important, but a brand is not a logo. A logo is a start to your branding journey. It all comes down to a healthy mix of product, marketing, tone of voice and how people really see and engage with you. What point of difference will your brand have in the market you're in? How do you create that unbreakable proximity and connectivity to your audience? What do you really stand for, and how do you communicate that? These questions are important to ask, and they will help you to establish your identity in the market. Remember, brands are all-encompassing; a successful brand should become part of lifestyle, ever so subtly. Brands garner trust over time, and this directly contributes to your revenue down the line. When you speak to your branding agency, look deeper than the aesthetics of the logo, and push the boundaries of identity.

Source: Yolk Brands

2. It's not just a name. It's people.

Brand names matter, sure, but that's just the surface of it all. We've spent countless hours writing, re-writing, scribbling out, and whiteboarding the name. Even to the point of going through a full creative cycle of logo development just to wipe it out and start again. Yet, you have to ask yourself would Apple be as successful as they are today if they were called Flipper? I'm sure they would, simply because names become logos, logos become products, and products, if you hit it just right, become a brand.

My true drive for brand creation comes from people. It's the people that surround you, the ones you bring in, the ideas you encapsulate. For the most part, wholehearted creativity doesn't necessarily come in isolation. So, as you talk about a brand being people-led, it folds in both ways; one side is about the people that build the creative, the product, the tone of voice, and the vision, while the other is about the people you are talking with, not to. Audiences want to feel included in every step of the process, and they want to see a piece of themselves in what you produce. It's not about just finding a catchy hook and idea anymore, it's more so about being a mirror for the customer.

3. Let brands breathe— over a 6-9 month period

Breathing room is important, don't neglect this. Don't wade in with stringent brand guidelines. Instead, be flexible because, at the end of the day, you don't know what your brand is yet, and your audience certainly doesn't know either. Learn from the process, listen to the people, understand and celebrate the wins, but also learn from the failures. In time, you'll pivot and create more, you'll nurture and master the position of who you want to be. Too many people want to build walls around their creations, but ultimately, audiences crave being let in with complete transparency.

4. Don't be stubborn- understand the market, take input, develop

Picture this: you've just launched your very own brand, and it now feels like no one else truly gets it. Product-wise, you're now on the market, and your advertising machine is now officially at full throttle, but it's just not clicking with audiences. The vision (both short- term and long-term), the trajectory, the brand's essence—you're the founder that's poured everything into this after all, so you should have all the answers, right? Think again. I'm here to tell you this mindset is a trap we all are prone to fall into at some point. While being laser-focused on achieving your vision is key to getting there, there's a very fine line between that and stubbornness. If you ever cross that line, you may very well, unwillingly, be giving your startup a small life cycle.

Source: Yolk Brands

5. Conversation matters—visual and copy

The bandwidth of a social conversation nowadays is very short; it's the 24 hours of a story on Instagram, it's a post that someone would scroll over in 10 seconds, it's a Reel or a TikTok video that you can capture people with in less than 15 seconds. The goal is to make it count, and build the conversation with those who follow you, giving them a reason to keep at it. It's time we claim back the right of copy, inspire people with your words, as much as you do with the visuals and video.

6. Trust your gut

This one is on you. As much as it's an intuition, this also leans into more tangible aspects such as market trends, people that surround you, and opportunities that arise. Challenge yourself, leave a print, and inspire those who work with you and are part of your brand. Believe in what you do, because you're carrying this brand through people, through platforms, and you're becoming a part of someone's lifestyle habits.

