Dubai PodFest 2025 to Spotlight Content Creation and Audio Influencing Sector experiencing rapid growth.

Dubai is set to host the fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on September 30, 2025, coinciding with International Podcast Day. Organized by the Dubai Press Club under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the event will bring together leading Arab podcasters, media organizations, and audio platforms.

Billed as the region's premier gathering for podcasters and audio creators, the festival will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, storytelling, and innovation. Attendees can expect discussions on global trends in podcasting, best practices for audience growth, strategies to expand Arabic content, and ways to empower emerging talent. The event will also encourage partnerships between media institutions and creative industries, reinforcing Dubai's vision to be a global hub for media and creative talent.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, said the event embodies the leadership's vision to position Dubai as a center for Arab media and creative content. Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, noted that the festival will showcase compelling success stories and inspire aspiring creators, highlighting the power of podcasts to inform, inspire, and raise public awareness through creative storytelling.

Mahfoudha Abdullah, Media Talent Development Lead and Manager of Dubai PodFest, emphasized the rapid growth of the audio sector, driven by innovation and accessibility, and its ability to recognize talent regardless of scale.

By aligning with International Podcast Day, Dubai PodFest 2025 underscores the emirate's commitment to supporting the fast-evolving world of digital audio. The event aims to celebrate creativity, spotlight regional talent, and strengthen the role of podcasts as a dynamic force in the media landscape.
