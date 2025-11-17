Kia NMC highlights success from partnership with SeezBoost

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digital marketing in automotive retail is evolving fast. For Kia NMC, the challenge was clear: how to connect the right audience with the right message while ensuring every marketing riyal delivers measurable impact. Over the past two years, a partnership with SeezBoost, an AI-driven performance marketing service, has transformed how Kia NMC approaches digital campaigns, combining strategy, data, and collaboration to achieve real results.

The Results:

Impressions: 180M+

180M+ Click-Through Rate (CTR): 3.2% (industry average: 2.5%)

3.2% Click-to-Lead: 1 in 4

How It Worked:

AI-Powered, Data-Driven Campaigns

SeezBoost ran full-funnel, AI-supported campaigns across Meta, TikTok, Google, Snapchat, and YouTube. Budgets, creatives, and targeting were continuously adjusted based on real-time performance data.

Meta (Facebook & Instagram) became the primary driver of leads, while TikTok and Snapchat focused on brand awareness and long-term audience building.

Google campaigns complemented the mix, driving lower-funnel conversions.

Lead quality was prioritized alongside volume, with the teams continuously refining how results were measured.

Collaboration & Operational Excellence

The partnership wasn't just about campaigns, it was also about how the teams worked together. Daily coordination through WhatsApp, regular calls, monthly updates, and quarterly feedback sessions created a seamless workflow.

Strategic discussions gradually extended beyond advertising, covering system improvements, CRM integration, and sales team enablement.

The Kia team's speed, risk appetite, and willingness to collaborate were key to accelerating results.

Audience Insights & Creative Strategy

SeezBoost used its deep audience segmentation frameworks to map behavior by car model, geography, price point, and demographic. Creative assets were tailored to these segments, and multiple ad formats were tested and optimized for maximum impact.

Influencer-led videos consistently outperformed standard ads.

Budgets automatically shifted toward outperforming content, maximizing qualified leads and minimizing waste.

Process Improvements

The partnership has also reshaped internal processes. Planning is now quarterly rather than reactive, decision-making is faster, and creative development is increasingly led in-house. Reporting has evolved from static PDFs to dynamic dashboards with insights on audience, creative, and demographics. Integration with HubSpot and Meta's Conversions API is helping close the gap between ad spend and showroom sales.

Mahmoud Kamal, Strategic Marketing Manager, Kia NMC commented "Working with SeezBoost has transformed how Kia NMC approaches digital marketing. Their expertise, tools, and hands-on collaboration give us confidence that campaigns are reaching the right audience and driving real business results."

Key Takeaways:

Data and AI together enable smarter decisions — campaigns are more efficient and targeted. Collaboration drives impact — strategic alignment allows teams to move faster and improve processes. Storytelling matters — influencer-led and audience-specific creative resonates more than standard ads. Quality over quantity — focusing on qualified leads ensures better conversion, not just volume. Strong foundations support growth — investments in data, planning, and CRM integration will amplify future campaigns.

Looking Ahead:

AI-powered attribution, live dashboards, and stronger sales collaboration are helping Kia NMC and SeezBoost link digital campaigns to showroom performance more effectively. Improved journey tracking is giving clearer insight into lead quality from ad to sale. The upcoming focus areas include sales enablement, after-sales engagement, and AI-supported retention. Together, these efforts show how coordinated strategy and data can transform marketing into a direct contributor to business results.

Jad Naamani, Director of Marketing, Seez concluded "What sets SeezBoost apart is how personal the partnership becomes. For Kia NMC, we weren't just optimizing ads. We were embedded in their process, making sure every decision served their bigger picture. That's why we spend their money like it's ours and focus on service as much as results."