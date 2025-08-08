The integration is available exclusively through the Smiles app now, with the opportunity for members to transfer via the Etihad website and newly launched mobile app in the near future.

Smiles, e& UAE's everyday rewards Super App that also houses its loyalty program, has launched a partnership with Etihad Guest, the loyalty program of Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates.

Now offering customers of both programs a fully integrated experience through the Rewards Exchange on the Smiles app, and soon via the Etihad website and mobile app.

Customers can now link their loyalty accounts to transfer between the programs and instantly convert Smiles points to Etihad Guest Miles and vice versa. Unlocking greater flexibility, enhanced rewards earning potential, and more ways to spend points and miles across both programs.

Masood Mohamed Sharif, Chief Executive Officer, e& UAE, said, "This collaboration brings together two of the UAE's most trusted homegrown brands to deliver even more value to our loyal customers. By enabling seamless Smiles points and Etihad Guest Miles exchange, we're not only growing the rewards ecosystem but also making benefits more accessible. It reflects our focus on creating smarter, more connected experiences that meet the evolving expectations of our customers."

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer Etihad Airways, said, "This partnership showcases our commitment to delivering extraordinary customer service for our guests, offering enhanced redemption flexibility and membership benefits. We are delighted to be collaborating as two of the UAE's most successful and international, Emirati brands, offering our loyal Etihad Guest members greater options to collect and redeem Miles, through this collaboration with e&."

This partnership allows loyalty members of both brands to maximize the value of their rewards. Via the Smiles App, Etihad Guest members can now transfer their Etihad Guest Miles to Smiles Points and enjoy access to over 55 lifestyle services on the Smiles app, including food and grocery delivery, home services, e& bill payment and recharge, as well as exclusive deals across shopping, dining, entertainment and more. In turn, Smiles customers can transfer their points into Etihad Guest Miles to increase their balance and redeem their miles on flights across the airline's expanding network, upgrades, worldwide hotel stays and holidays, and shop from a huge range of products at the Etihad Guest Reward Shop.

To initiate the exchange, customers of both programs must link their accounts through the "Rewards Exchange" section on the Smiles app and will be able to instantly transfer their loyalty currencies from one program to the other.

This strategic collaboration between two of the UAE's most prominent homegrown brands offers existing loyal customers more ways to benefit—and invites new customers to explore the best of both worlds: everyday lifestyle rewards through Smiles, and extraordinary travel experiences through Etihad Guest.

