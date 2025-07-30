You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a landmark move to regulate digital advertising, the UAE Media Council has announced the launch of a mandatory Advertiser Permit for individuals publishing promotional content on social media. The new regulation applies to both paid and unpaid promotional posts and will take effect in three months, with the permit issued free of charge for the first three years.

Under the new framework, any individual promoting products, services, or brands on their social media accounts must obtain an Advertiser Permit. Exceptions include individuals promoting their own registered business through personal accounts and minors under 18, provided their content is cultural, educational, or awareness-driven and age-appropriate.

Permit holders are required to link their registered social media accounts and publicly display their permit number. It is strictly prohibited to allow others to advertise via one's registered account, and all content must adhere to the UAE's media standards, including obtaining necessary prior approvals where applicable.

This initiative follows the enactment of Federal Media Law No. 55 of 2023, which already requires influencers to hold both a business license and a media license. The Advertiser Permit adds a third layer of compliance aimed at enhancing transparency, consumer protection, and professionalism within the growing social media advertising sector.

Non-compliance could lead to severe penalties, including fines up to AED 1 million for a first offense and AED 2 million for repeat violations, along with possible account suspensions or license revocations.

The Media Council emphasized that the move is designed to support content creators while safeguarding public trust and aligning with national media objectives. Applications for the permit will open soon via the Council's digital portal.