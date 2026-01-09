Leading global platforms including Snapchat, X, YouTube, TikTok, Meta, Disney+ and Twitch come together to examine the future of the creator economy.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 gets underway today (January 9), positioning itself as the world's largest gathering dedicated to shaping the global content creator economy.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the three-day summit takes place across Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, under the theme 'Content for Good'.

Building on its growing global momentum, the fourth edition is set to welcome more than 30,000 attendees, including over 15,000 leading Arab and international creators and influencers. The programme features more than 500 speakers, whose combined audiences exceed 3.5 billion followers, alongside over 150 CEOs and global experts participating in high-level discussions.

With more than 580 keynote sessions, roundtables, fireside chats, workshops and debates, the summit unfolds across three core tracks — Economy, Content and Technology — bringing together experts from leading global and regional technology, digital and social media companies, as well as some of the world's most influential content creators. Together, they explore emerging trends, best practices and new opportunities across business, investment and content creation.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, says the summit reinforces the UAE's position as a global hub for the content industry, highlighting its role in unlocking new horizons for creativity, growth and innovation. He notes that, guided by the 'Content for Good' vision, the event has redefined the role of digital media in serving communities over the past four years.

Al Gergawi adds that the summit's ability to attract creators, platforms and major global firms underscores the UAE's standing as a premier destination for media innovation, collaboration and investment. He emphasises that each edition is designed to deliver tangible outcomes and initiatives that strengthen the positive impact of digital content.

This year's summit centres on two strategic pillars. The first focuses on the transition from content creation to impact creation, championing 'Content for Good'. As part of this, the summit, in collaboration with MrBeast — the world's most-followed YouTuber — launches the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign, supported by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and the Varkey Foundation. During the summit, MrBeast announces ten creators selected to help lead the global movement.

The summit also introduces the world's first Educators Award, launched in partnership with TikTok to recognise and promote high-quality educational content, alongside five new strategic partnerships with YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, X and Meta to advance the Content for Good agenda.

The second pillar spotlights the integration of AI into content creation. In partnership with Google Gemini, the summit launches the AI Film Award, offering a grand prize of US$1 million. The initiative attracts more than 30,000 participants from 116 countries, with five shortlisted films screened during the summit before the winner is announced on Day Two.

Day Three also sees the announcement of winners from the Creators Ventures Accelerator, a world-first initiative organised by Creators HQ in collaboration with 500 Global. The programme supports creators and creative start-ups pitching their ventures to top investors, with winning teams gaining access to investment and support valued at up to AED 50 million. The accelerator receives 1,131 applications from over 70 countries.

Throughout the summit, leading global platforms including Snapchat, X, YouTube, TikTok, Meta, Disney+ and Twitch come together to examine the future of the creator economy, addressing topics such as intellectual property protection, misinformation, analytics, AI integration and community building.

The opening day features a high-profile session on the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign, with Saeed Al Eter, CEO of MBRGI; Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Varkey Foundation; MrBeast; and Jeffrey Housenbold, CEO of Beast Industries, exploring how digital content can drive measurable real-world impact.

Day One also includes a candid conversation with comedian, director and podcaster Max Amini, who shares insights into his creative journey and entrepreneurial mindset. On Day Two, Amini delivers a live two-hour performance.

Day Two highlights include a fireside chat with Lara Trump, media personality, entrepreneur and former Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee, as well as a special panel featuring Will Smith alongside Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Holdings, discussing sustainability and global storytelling through the National Geographic series Pole to Pole with Will Smith.

Additional sessions feature Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, on brand building at scale; Rio Ferdinand on his transition from football icon to entrepreneur and creator; and Simon Squibb, who returns to the summit stage to share lessons from his unconventional approach to entrepreneurship and impact-driven giving. Squibb also signs copies of his best-selling book What's Your Dream? on Day Three.